Belle Vernon’s defense shut out Elizabeth Forward in the first quarter of an 81-53 victory Saturday in a Section 3 game in Class 4A.
Devin Whitlock socred a game-high 26 points for Belle Vernon (9-0 11-1), which led 18-0 after one quarter. Jake Haney contributed 20 points and Tyler Kovatch 10 scored points.
Quinton Martin and Daniel Gordon each scored 8 points for EF (8-2, 8-4).
Trinity 55, West Allegheny 42: Michael Dunn had a double-double to help Trinity knock off West Allegheny in Class 5A.
Dunn had 21 points and 12 rebounds and went 10-of-10 from the free throw line for the Hillers (4-6, 8-7). Conner Roberts added 11 points.
Nodin Tracy had a team-high 12 points for WA (2-6, 6-6).
Carmichaels 77, Bentworth 34: A strong first half paved the way for Carmichaels to rout Bentworth, 77-34, Saturday in a Section 4-AA game.
Chris Barrish scored a game-high 26 points for the Mikes (4-3, 8-4). Drake Long chipped in with 19 points.
Landon Urcho led Bentworth (0-8, 1-11) with 18 points.
Washington 62, Beth-Center 33: Tayshawn Levy poured in a game-high 27 points as Washingtoon disposed of Beth-Center Saturday Ina Section 4-AAA game.
Ian Bredniak had 11 points for the Prexies (9-1, 10-4), who shut B-C out in the first quarter, 17-0.
Bryn Miller scored 13 points for the Bulldogs (1-7, 4-8).
California 63, Seton-LaSalle 41: California outscored Seton-LaSalle in each quarter for a 63-41 victory Saturday in a Section 2-AA game.
Katie Weston led the Trojans (5-1, 7-3) with 16 points.
Kiara Cerminara led Seton-LaSalle (5-2, 5-4) with 11 points. Kyleigh Donnely added 10 points.
Elizabeth Forward 41, Belle Vernon 24: A strong second half led Elizabeth Forward to a 41-24 victory over Belle Vernon Saturday in a Section 3 game in Class 4A.
Brooke Markland scored 12 points for EF (4-4, 5-5), which outscored Belle Vernon, 27-9, in the final two quarters.
Presleigh Colditz led Belle Vernon (4-4, 7-7) with 8 points.
Charleroi 55, Brownsville 27: A quick start keyed Charleroi to a 55-27 victory over Brownsville Saturday in a Section 2-AAA game.
McKenna DeUnger led the way for the Cougars (5-4, 7-7) with 17 points. Riley Jones added 16 points and Bella Carroto had 11 points.
Emma Seto’s 14 points paced Brownsville (0-7, 0-8).
Jefferson-Morgan 29, Bentworth 28: Jefferson-Morgan rallied in the second half for a 29-28 victory over Bentworth Saturday in a Section 2A game.
Kayla Larkin scored 8 points for J-M (2-7, 3-10), which trailed 15-9 at halftime.
Amber Sallee scored eight points to pace Bentworth (0-7, 1-13).
Fort Cherry 35, Chartiers-Houston 30: Fort Cherry held Chartiers-Houston to two points in the final quarter to take a 35-30 win Saturday in Section 3-aa.
Annika Rinehart scored 13 points for the Rangers (6-4, 10-6).
Kaydan Buckingham had 12 points for the Bucs (4-6, 7-6), who have won three straight games.
Mapletown 47, Avella 45: Mapletown made up for a slow start and overtook Avella in the fourth quarter for a 47-45 victory in Section 2-A.
The Maples trailed 25-20 at halftime but outscored Avella 27-20 in the second half.
Krista Wilson scored 20 points for the Maples (3-5, 4-5) and Taylor Dusenberry added 18 points.
Katie Dryer led Avella (6-4, 9-7) with 15 points.