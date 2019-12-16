After spending more than 13 years as the WPIAL’s executive director, Tim O’Malley is retiring.
The WPIAL board accepted O’Malley’s resignation letter Monday and voted to promote associate executive director Amy Scheuneman into his spot effective July 1.
O’Malley leaves with two years remaining on his contract, which would have kept him in his role until 2022. He was hired in 2006.
Scheuneman will become the fourth full-time executive director in WPIAL history and the first woman to lead the district. A WPIAL board member since 2013, Scheuneman was hired last July into her current position, which was newly created.
She spent the past 16 years as an athletic director at Avonworth, Bethel Park and North Hills before her role with the WPIAL.
Henson ruled eligible
Waynesburg High School wrestler Wyatt Henson was ruled eligible for the postseason Monday.
Henson wrestled at the 120-pound weight class for the Raiders as a freshman and went 43-12 to finish third place in the WPIAL and fifth place at the PIAA Championships.
He transferred to Christian Brothers High School in St. Louis, Mo., when his family moved for the 2018-19 school year after his father, Sammie, was let go as the wrestling coach at West Virginia University.
Wyatt Henson won the Missouri Class 4 state title at 138 pounds and had since transferred back to Waynesburg where he was eligible to compete in the regular season. Henson was previously ruled ineligible from the postseason because of new PIAA rules.
The WPIAL granted his appeal Monday, saying that Henson met the necessary requirements to waive the transfer rule.
Henson is 6-3 this season wrestling at 138. His only loss against someone from Pennsylvania was a 1-0 decision against Bethlehem’s Catholic’s Kenny Herrmann last Friday.