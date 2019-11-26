After putting together the best season any running back in the WPIAL has ever produced, the interest continues to build for West Greene senior Ben Jackson.
He might be close to a decision, too.
Jackson was offered admission into United States Military Academy to play football for Army.
It was his first Division I offer.
“It’s a big deal because not a lot of people get to experience that,” Jackson said. “Getting an offer from West Point was one of my dreams come true. I was honestly speechless.”
Jackson finished the season with 3,076 rushing yards and 47 regular-season touchdowns, both WPIAL records. His 7,102 career rushing yards is third in WPIAL history behind only Rushel Shell of Hopewell and Fort Cherry’s Mike Vernillo.
“I definitely expected to have a good year because I had confidence in our younger and teachable kids, especially on our offensive line. Kolin Walker, our fullback, knocked heads and made holes for me. I wasn’t expecting to break WPIAL records. The only true record I was chasing was our school record (for rushing yards) because that’s what is near and dear to my heart. Once I got that, it was just focus on making it to a WPIAL championship. Unfortunately, we didn’t get there.”
Jackson has also visited Penn State and the the Naval Academy, his other top two schools, but he said Army is his top choice right now.
He has visits planned to Colgate, which recently offered him a financial package, and Wayne State in December but said a decision could come before then.
Guess to Pitt
One of the WPIAL’s top specialists, Belle Vernon senior kicker and punter Cam Guess, committed to Pitt.
This season, Guess had 56 touchbacks on kickoffs, made one of his two field-goal attempts, converted on 53 of 56 extra points and averaged 40 yards per punt for the Leopards, who advanced to their first WPIAL championship since 1999.
Belle Vernon lost to Thomas Jefferson in the Class 4A title game at Heinz Field, 41-7.
Guess also had offers from West Virginia, Kent State and Toledo.
McMillon adds to list
After a breakout junior season for Peters Township, hybrid defender and wide receiver Donovan McMillon continues to catch the eye of college coaches.
McMillon recently received a scholarship offer from Pitt the day before the Indians’ WPIAL Class 5A semifinal win over Penn-Trafford, and Temple has been added to the list of schools to offer. He announced the offer Sunday on Twitter.
The 6-2, 187-pounder plays outside linebacker and safety on defense. He led Peters Township in tackles, intercepted two passes and forced four fumbles in his first full season as a starter.
Akron was the first school to offer him.
5 on all-state team
Five local players – four boys and one girl – were named Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State teams earlier this week.
In boys soccer, Canon-McMillan’s Joey Fonagy, Charleroi’s Cullin Woytovich, Belle Vernon’s Niko Apodiakos and South Fayette’s Chad Eldridge made the list.
The only local girl to be selected all-state was Peters Township’s Hannah Stuck.
More commitments
Several other athletes signed letters of intent during the last week. From Canon-McMillan, lacrosse players Maura O’Donoghue committed to Queens (N.C.), Ashley Irwin to Indiana University and Camryn Whipple to Slippery Rock; Rachel Kalkbrenner signed with Indiana to play soccer; cross country and track runner Stephanie Keelon will run at Slippery Rock; baseball players Justin Naylor and Nick Popielarczyk commited to Indiana and Ashland, respectively; Lindsay Schmidt will play softball at Gannon; and boys volleyball player Nic Brewster committed to Lees-McRae. ... South Fayette softball player Mia Ely committed to Davis & Elkins. ... Peters Township volleyball player Lauren Valentic signed with Buffalo. Valentic, a middle hitter, also had offers from Boston College and New Hampshire.