Hannah Stuck made sure an injury that hobbled her in the preseason didn’t affect her senior year.
The Peters Township High School girls soccer standout and Bucknell recruit recently added one of the highest of honors in high school soccer. Last week, Stuck was named a United Soccer Coaches Region II All-American.
She is only one of two players in Indians’ program history, the other being Veronica Latsko in 2012, to be named an All-American.
Stuck, a midfielder, was previously named to the all-state and All-WPIAL teams after scoring 24 goals and having 20 assists. She had 89 goals and 68 assists in her career.
She also was recently named to the All-Region II (East) female team.
McGuffey’s Cole gets football interest
Turning his attention to his senior season in basketball, three-sport McGuffey standout C.J. Cole is now reaping in the benefits of a successful football season.
Cole announced that he received a pair of preferred walk-on offers from Pitt and West Virginia.
Recently named to the Observer-Reporter Fabulous 15, Cole had 19 receptions for 461 yards and eight touchdowns in the Highlanders’ run-heavy offense. His average catch went for more than 24 yards. Defensively, he had 37 tackles and three interceptions while usually defending an opponents’ best wide receiver.
Cole, who also said he could see a future in basketball, was the Observer-Reporter Boys Basketball Player of the Year last season after averaging 23.6 points and 11.5 rebounds and recording a double-double in 16 of McGuffey’s 23 games.
He scored 54 points in two games at the McGuffey Tip-Off Tournament to begin the season this past weekend to eclipse 1,000 career points.
Numbers are out...officially
The PIAA approved official enrollment numbers and classifications for the next two high school sports seasons last Wednesday.
Numbers for local schools were made available earlier but hadn’t been set in stone until last week.
Here are a few official changes that you will see next high school football season.
- South Fayette moves from Class 4A to 5A.
- Waynesburg bumps down to Class 2A. Chartiers-Houston, after spending the last two years in Class A’s Tri-County South Conference, will go up to 2A.
- Burgettstown, Carmichaels and Fort Cherry all go from 2A to Class A.