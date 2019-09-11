Dave Briggs thought last year’s Carmichaels High School golf team could be the best he ever coached.
Eleven months later, Briggs’ team is in a similar spot. ... undefeated and eyeing another section title.
“To be honest, I’m a little bit surprised,” Briggs said. “We lost two really good players in Matthew Barrish and Ethan Greene. That’s a lot to replace.”
The Mikes, now deep into Section 8-AA play, have built upon their program’s first WPIAL championship appearance last year. Through nine matches, Carmichaels has nine wins, despite the loss of two-time state qualifier Barrish.
The Mikes returned four regulars from last year’s lineup. Sisters Remmey and Delaney Lohr have provided consistent scoring, along with other returners in Taggart Shea and Bradley Walker.
Shea leads Carmichaels with a 40.5 scoring average, while Remmey Lohr is averaging 42.5. Delaney Lohr and Walker are in the mid 40s.
“They get along so well and have that experience coming back,” Briggs said. “Our biggest question mark was with our fifth and sixth players.”
Sophomores Nick Ricco and Christopher Barrish have stepped up to that challenge, helping round out a solid starting lineup.
“We have been solid at the top,” Briggs said. “For years, we’ve had good golfers but didn’t have five or six good ones. Now, we have six people shooting decent rounds. I didn’t know what to expect. We wanted to win the section. That was the goal and then see what happens from there.”
Carmichaels is trying to finish with an undefeated section record for the third consecutive season. Last year’s run to the WPIAL championship – the Mikes ultimately finished in sixth place – made the Mikes forget about their fourth-place finish in the WPIAL semifinals in 2017. They have won their last 27 matches during the regular season.
Team semifinals are scheduled for Oct. 8. The finals, which will be at Cedarbrook Golf Course, are Oct. 10.
Other fast starts: Multiple local soccer teams have avoided their first loss and have unblemished records to this point. In boys soccer, Canon-McMillan and Belle Vernon are both 6-0. Charleroi is 3-0. In girls soccer, Peters Township is still undefeated at 6-0 after last night’s win over Mt. Lebanon.
Climbing the ranks: Three weeks into the high school football season, many local players find themselves at or near the top of statistical categories.
West Greene’s Ben Jackson leads all running backs with 691 yards and 15 touchdowns. Jackson is one of only three runners to exceed 600 yards to this point; however, he has only done it on a limited 37 carries. He is averaging 18.7 yards per carry.
A pair of South Fayette players are ranked third in the WPIAL. Quarterback Naman Alemada has thrown for 818 yards and wide receiver Joey Audia has 22 catches.
Canon-McMillan quarterback Jon Quinque and wide receiver Blake Joseph have developed report with one another, despite an 0-3 start. Quinque’s 628 passing yards is ranked eighth, while Joseph’s 19 receptions is good for fifth.
Zahmere Robinson, the do-everything, explosive player for Washington, is ranked eighth in touchdowns with eight.