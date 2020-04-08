Seth Phillis is hopeful he can kick again.
The way things stand now, he won’t be doing so for Kent State, at least not this upcoming season.
Phillis, who turned into one of the WPIAL’s best kickers in his four years at Burgettstown, was offered a walk-on opportunity at Kent State before the start of his senior season. Those spots filled before Phillis made a decision on a college.
“I was just waiting it out to see what I had,” Phillis said. “I was looking to get more offers even though I really liked Kent State. I don’t know if I will be on the team this fall or maybe in the spring. I’m just hoping to be able to earn a scholarship in the future.”
He made 10 field goals, 43 extra points and had 33 touchbacks on kickoffs last season for the Blue Devils, earning him a spot on the Observer-Reporter Fab 15 list and being named to the 2019 Pennsylvania Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team as a specialist.
Phillis’ other opportunities were a partial scholarship to kick at California University or to serve a multi-purpose role at Washington & Jefferson.
He excelled outside of his specialist role at Burgettstown. In his senior season, he had seven interceptions as a cornerback and returned two for touchdowns. He caught a pair of scores and averaged 37 yards as a kick returner to help the Blue Devils go undefeated and win conference titles each of the last two seasons.
“I’m just going to practice a whole lot,” Phillis said. “I’m scheduled to go out to school in August. They have a few areas where I can do that.”
Keep ‘em coming
The offers continue to roll in for Peters Township safety Donovan McMillon.
Days after releasing his top 15 schools, McMillon received offers from Tennessee, Stanford and most recently Georgia and defending national champion LSU on Tuesday.
That brings his total to 47 Division I offers.
McMillon led Peters Township with 84 tackles last season, forcing four fumbles, recovering a pair of fumbles and having two interceptions. He was an Observer-Reporter Fab 15 and all-state selection.
Callaway’s comeback
Larry Callaway still hasn’t been given clearance to run but that isn’t stopping him from getting ready to play at the next level.
The Belle Vernon running back posted a video of him pulling a tractor tire with a rope on the gold turf at the Leopards’ James Weir Stadium.
He suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee during a non-section basketball game against Washington Dec. 9. He is expected to have an eight- to 12-month timeline for recovery.
Callaway recently decommitted from Robert Morris and instead chose Dayton. He also had offers from PSAC schools California, Indiana and Gannon, along with Alderson-Broaddus.
He was the featured back for Belle Vernon as a senior, finishing with 1,046 yards and 16 touchdowns on 144 carries as the Leopards played in their first WPIAL championship since 1999.
Ivy offers
Rising Canon-McMillan senior Connor McMahon earned a pair of Ivy League offers, one from Pennsylvania and most recently Dartmouth.
McMahon, a 6-3, 245 pound tight end and defensive lineman, was second-team all-conference on defense for the Big Macs last season.