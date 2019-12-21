PIAA basketball stock image
Jersey Wise led three West Greene players in double figures with 20 points and the undefeated Pioneers roared back from a 12-point deficit in the second half to beat host Wheeling Central 61-57 Saturday afternoon in a girls basketball game.

West Greene (8-0) trailed 28-23 at halftime and the Knights pushed their advantage to 45-36 after three quarters. West Greene, however, gained the momentum in the fourth quarter and didn’t let it go, outscoring Wheeling Central 25-12 over the final eight minutes.

Brooke Barner scored 13 points for West Greene and Elizabeth Brudock rounded out the Pioneers’ double-digit scorers with 10.

Wheeling Central was led by Bucknell University recruit Kaylee Reinbeau, who scored a game-high 25 points. Marisa Horan followed with 11.

Boys results

McGuffey 56, Episcopal 33: CJ Cole had another double-double and McGuffey stifled the Episcopal School of Acadians, 56-33, in the KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Cole scored 27 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as McGuffey, which led 34-12 at halftime, moved its record to 7-1.

Henry Shuffler led the Episcopail School of Acadians with 12 points.

St. Augustine (Texas) 60, Waynesburg 57, OT: The math was simple at the KSA Classic. Three was worth more than two.

St. Augustine (Texas) made 13 three-point field goals and outlasted Waynesburg 60-57 in Orlando, Fla.

Diego Romo led the way for St. Augustine, which is located in Laredo, Texas. Romo had 20 points, which included five three-pointers. Romo scored all but one of his points in the first three quarters as St. Augustine forged a 26-19 halftime lead.

Waynesburg’s Lucas Garber led the Raiders’ comeback as he scored six of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter, which ended with the score tied 35-35. It was 49-49 after four quarters and St. Augustine outscored Waynesburg 11-8 in the extra session. The winners made two three-point field goals in the extra four-minute session.

Avery McConville was the only other Waynesburg player to score in double figures. He finished with 13, including 10 after halftime.

