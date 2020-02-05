Riley Comforti scored a game-high 32 points and Southmoreland handed Washington a stinging loss in overtime, 62-58, in a Section 4 game in Class 3A.
The loss means Washington (9-2, 14-6) can not win the conference title outright. The Prexies play McGuffey tonight and must win the game to share the section title with Charleroi. A loss to McGuffey means Charleroi wins the title outright.
Brandon Peterson scored 12 points for Southmoreland (7-4, 10-11), which won eight of nine.
Tayshawn Levy scored 18 points and Ian Bredniak added 14 points for Wash High, which saw a five-game win streak snapped.
Carmichaels 74, Beth-Center 67, OT: Carmichaels outscored Beth-Center by seven in overtime to come away with a 74-67 victory in a non-section game.
Four players reached double figures for both teams.
Drake Long led the Mikes (9-11) with 19 points. Dylan Wilson scored 18 points, Mike Stewart 16 and Christian Barrish 12 points.
For B-C (7-14), Nick Martin tossed up 14 points, Zach Gagnon had 12 points, Andrew Bower 11 and Leonard Johns with 10 points and 8 rebounds.
Thomas Jefferson 69, Belle Vernon 60: Belle Vernon outscored Thomas Jefferson in every quarter except one. That eight-minute stretch proved to be the difference.
Thomas Jefferson used a 25-point second quarter en route to a 69-60 victory over the Leopards in a non-section game boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The one-sided second when the host Jaguars outscored Belle Vernon 25-8 gave them a 33-21 lead at halftime.
Thomas Jefferson (14-7) was paced by a game-high 22 points from Shane Stump. James Martinis also scored 10 points.
Devin Whitlock led Belle Vernon (16-6), which had its three-game winning streak snapped, with 17 points. Mitch Pohlot had a 10-point night.
Frazier 71, Bentworth 38: Owen Newcomer led three players in double figures as Frazier defeated Bentworth, 71-38, in a non-section game.
Newcomer finished with 19 points, while teammates Noah Oldham scored 15 and Luke Santo finish the night with 11.
Frazier (4-16) took control early, leading 15-8 after the first quarter and 40-20 at halftime.
Landon Urcho scored 12 points for Bentworth (1-20).
Girls basketball
California 47, Jefferson-Morgan 18: Ca’Mari Waldon scored 12 points to help California down Jefferson-Morgan 47-18 in a Section 2A game.
Autumn Gustovich led Jefferson-Morgan (3-8, 3-15) with 11 points. California is 7-5, 12-9.