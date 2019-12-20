Luke Wyvratt made a free throw with seven seconds left to break a tied game as Ringgold held off visiting Elizabeth Forward, 68-67, in a Class 4A Section 3 boys basketball game Friday night.
Elizabeth Forward (0-1, 2-2) got off a final three-pointer at the buzzer but it was no good.
The game-winning free throw from Wyvratt ended a thrilling fourth quarter in which he scored 11 of his game-high 22 points. At one point in the second half, Ringgold (1-0, 5-1) had a 16-point lead.
Chris Peccon scored 20 points and Demetrius Butler was also in double figures with 15 points for the Rams. Jordan Mayer grabbed 10 rebounds.
Ty Filson paced one of three players in double digits for Elizabeth Forward with 18 points. Zach Boyd had 15 and Chase Vaughn scored 14 points for the Warriors.
Washington 77, Brownsville 33: Outscoring visiting Brownsville 29-2 in the first quarter, Washington ran away from the Falcons, 77-33, in a Class 3A Section 4 game.
The Prexies extended their already large first-quarter advantage even more by halftime, leading 49-11 at the break.
Marlon Norris scored a career-high 22 points to lead Washington (2-0, 3-0). Tayshawn Levy chipped in with 17 points and Ian Bredniak finished with 11.
Brownsville (0-3, 0-4) was paced by Ayden Teeter’s 13 points.
Serra Catholic 59, Chartiers-Houston 56: Outscoring Chariters-Houston 19-8 in the third quarter, Serra Catholic upended the Bucs, 59-56, to remain atop Section 3-AA.
Jayden Bristol scored a team-high 15 points for Serra Catholic (3-0, 4-2). Mark Thomas finished with 13 points and Cam German added 11 for the Eagles, who trailed 31-26 at halftime.
The 19-point third quarter put Serra Catholic ahead by six points entering the fourth quarter.
Seth Dunn, Ahlijah Vaden and Evan Simpson all reached double figures for Chartiers-Houston (1-1, 4-2). Dunn led the way with 20 points while Vaden and Simpson had 16 and 10, respectively.
Peters Township 48, Allderdice 44: Colin Cote caught fire in the second half by scoring 15 of his team-high 17 points to lead Peters Township to a 48-44 non-section win over Allderdice.
Cote’s strong third and fourth quarters led to the Indians outscoring Allderdice 27-20 in the second half, including a 16-6 advantage in the third quarter to take the lead.
Sam Petrarca and Luke Fontaine also scored in double figures for Peters Township (3-3). Petrarca had 12 and Fontaine finished with 11.
Tony Henderson led the Dragons and all scorers with 19 points.
West Greene 54, Avella 41: Benjamin Jackson scored a game-high 19 points as West Greene rode a fast start to defeat Avella, 54-41, in a Section 2-A game.
West Greene (2-1, 2-4) led 10-6 after the first quarter and 27-18 at halftime behind the scoring of Gregg Staggers, Austin Crouse and Jackson. Staggers finished with 13 points and Crouse scored 11.
Gabe Lis led Avella (0-2, 1-5) with 15 points. Brandon Samol chipped in 11.
Trinity 74, West Mifflin 34: Michael Koroly made four three-pointers en route 23 points as Trinity rolled Class 5A Section 2 foe West Mifflin, 74-34.
After playing in high-scoring games recently, Trinity (3-0, 5-1) kept the section lead with strong defense. It limited the Titans to five points in the first quarter and 10 in the second to lead 42-15 at halftime.
Dylan King scored 13 points for the Hillers. Michael Dunn had 10 points and seven blocks in limited minutes for the entire Trinity starting lineup.
Braden Moore led West Mifflin (0-3, 1-4) with 12 points.
Bethel Park 67, Canon-McMillan 52: Anthony Chiccitt and Ron Zeiler each scored 17 points to pace Bethel Park to a 67-52 road victory over Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 2.
Bethel Park (1-0, 4-3) held slim advantages early only, leading 11-8 after the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime. The Black Hawks then scored 17 points in the third and 25 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Canon-McMillan (0-1, 1-5).
Ryan Meis also was in double figures for Bethel Park with 16 points.
Gavin Miller scored 16 points for the Big Macs. Cole Stanely added 15.
Brentwood 46, Carmichaels 39: Undefeated Brentwood outscored visiting Carmichael 23-12 in the second half for a 46-39 Class 2A Section 2 win.
T.J. Ziegler scored a game high 25 points for the Spartans (3-0, 6-0), while teammate Chase Rosing added 10.
The Mikes (2-4, 0-3) were led by Christopher Barrish’s 16 points.
Carmichaels started out strong to take a 11-5 first-quarter lead and also led at halftime, 27-23.
McGuffey 68, St. Augustine (Texas) 43: Josiah Newton couldn’t miss.
The senior forward made all nine of his shots from the field to score a career-high 18 points as McGuffey defeated St. Augustine (Texas), 68-43, in the KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.
Newton was one of three players for McGuffey (6-1) in double figures. C.J. Cole had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Nate Witkowsky scored 11 points.
The Highlanders led 29-16 at halftime then extended their lead with a 23-point third quarter.
Waynesburg 55, Episcopal of Acadiana (La.) 48: Lucas Garber scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half, leading Waynesburg to a 55-48 victory over Episcopal of Acadiana (La.) in the KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.
The game was close throughout with Waynesburg (5-3) leading by three points at halftime. Garber scored six points in the third quarter, when Waynesburg pushed its lead to 41-33. The Raiders withstood a late charge by Episcopal (5-5) as Henry Shuffler scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Waynesburg’s Chris King scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half. Richard Bortz finished with 10 points.
Waynesburg, which is 2-0 in Orlando, will play St. Augustine (Texas) today.
Girls result
Burgettstown 47, California 14: Holding California to three points in three of the four quarters, Burgettstown cruised past the Trojans, 47-14, in a non-section game.
California (4-3), which was led by six points for Jordyn Cruse, had nine combined points in the first, second and fourth quarters.
Burgettstown (5-2) led 22-6 at halftime.
Jill Frazier led the Blue Devils with 10 points while Emily Prasko and Madison Kozares each finished with nine points.