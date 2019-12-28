Jordane Adams felt right at home for the second straight day as he scored 26 points and led Trinity to a 78-72 win over Canon-McMillan in the championship game of the Hillers’ tournament Saturday afternoon.
Adams led a balanced scoring effort from Trinity (7-2), which won for the fifth time in six games. Michael Koroly scored 20 points and Dylan King chipped in with 14.
The Hillers thwarted off 12 three-pointers by Canon-McMillan (2-6) to beat the Big Macs for the second time this season.
Cole Stanley made six three-pointers for C-M en route to 24 points. Gavin Miller scored 17 points and Syn’Cere Southern had 13.
Carmichaels 69, Beth-Center 54: Christopher Barrish scored 12 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter as Carmichaels held off Beth-Center, 69-54, to win the King Coal Lions Club Tournament.
Shaking off a rough start with only four points in the opening eight minutes, Beth-Center (5-3) fought back and closed to within 44-40 entering the fourth quarter. That was until Barrish and Dylan Wilson, who scored 12, propelled Carmichaels (4-4) to the win.
Andrew Bower scored 15 points for Beth-Center. Easton McDaniel had 14.
Fort Cherry 61, Propel Montour 33: Balanced scoring and pressure defense allowed Fort Cherry to pull away in the second quarter to defeat Propel Montour, 61-33, in the Avella tournament.
The Rangers forced one turnover after another in the second to outscore Propel Montour 18-3 and take a convincing 31-11 lead into halftime.
Multiple players benefited from the full-court press by Fort Cherry (2-6). Four players scored at least nine points, including a game-high 14 from Dylan Rogers. Henry Karn scored 10. Ryan Craig and Brenden Anderson, who also added six rebounds and five assists, each finished with nine points.
Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Washington 34:
Sluggish second and fourth quarters were the demise of Washington in a 50-34 loss to Greensburg Central Catholic in the Greensburg Salem tournament.
Leading 13-10 after the first quarter, the Prexies lost their second game in as many days after being outscored 17-5 in the second quarter to lose the lead for good.
Brevan Williams scored a game-high 23 points for GCC (5-3). Christian McGowan had 14.
Unbeaten prior to the tournament, Washington (5-2) was paced by nine points from Tayshawn Levy.
Albert Gallatin 93, California 74: Scoring more points than in any game this season, the problem for California came on the defensive end. Dylan Shea and Dom Leweller combined for 60 points as Albert Gallatin defeated the Trojans, 93-74, in the Trinity Tournament.
Shea led all scorers with 32 points and Leweller had 28 for AG (3-6), which snapped a four-game losing streak. It was the first time the Colonials scored more than 70 points.
California (5-4) trailed 47-33 at halftime. The Trojans had a balanced scoring attac. Malik Ramsey led with 25 points. Payton Conti and Nate O’Savage scored 20 and 15 points, respectively.
Avella 85, Brownsville 78: Five players scored in double figures as Avella jumped out to an early lead to down Brownsville, 85-78, in the Eagles’ tournament.
Gabe Lis led the balanced attack for Avella (2-6) with 24 points to help the Eagles end a four-game losing skid. Brandon Samol scored 15 points. Tyler Cerciello and Tanner Terensky each had 12. Donovan Avolio rounded up the group in double digits with 11.
Brownsville (2-6) was paced by Aiden Teeter’s 32 points. Nick Seto also scored 20.
McGuffey 64, Chartiers-Houston 50: McGuffey started fast and weathered a second-quarter rally by Chartiers-Houston to defeat the Bucs, 64-50, in the Avella tournament.
Trailing by 11 entering the second quarter, C-H (5-3) trimmed its deficit to five points, 29-24, entering halftime. McGuffey (9-1) answered with a 17-point third quarter behind the scoring of C.J. Cole and Nate Witkowsky. Cole had a game-high 22 points and Witkowksy had 20.
C-H was led by Seth Dunn’s 19 points and 18 from Austin Arnold.
Peters Township 69, Monessen 49: Peters Township put 11 players in scoring column, led by Connor Duane’s 14 points, to beat Monessen 69-49 in the Indians’ tournament.
Duane scored 10 of his points in the second quarter, when PT (6-3) stretched a 17-8 advantage into a 39-23 halftime lead. Sam Petrarca, with 11 points, was the only other PT players to reach double figures.
Marquell Smith of Monessen (1-8) scored a game-high 24 points, including 22 after the first quarter.
Upper St. Clair 88, South Fayette 67: Once-beaten Upper St. Clair broke open a close game in the second half and went on to defeat South Fayette 80-67 in the Peters Township tournament.
USC (9-1) led by nine points after one quarter but South Fayette (4-4) charged back and took a 40-39 lead into halftime. USC, however, outscored the Lions 27-7 in the pivotal third quarter.
Andrew Casey and Luke Gensler scored 17 points each to lead the Panthers’ attack. Connor Mislin paced South Fayette with 19 points and Brandon Jakiela hit double figures again with 15.
Jefferson-Morgan 67, Bentworth 49: Jefferson-Morgan put three players in double figures and used a strong first quarter to beat Bentworth 67-49 in the consolation game of the Bearcats’ tournament.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-6) forged a 14-3 lead at the end of one quarter and led throughout. Tajh Jacobs led the Rockets with a game-high 19 points. Tyler Khina followed with 13 points and Colt Fowler had 11.
Jerzy Timlin paced Bentworth (0-8) in scoring with 17 points. Shawn Dziak had 12 points.
Geibel Catholic 80, Mapletown 53: Drew Howard and Cole Kendall scored 23 and 19 points, respectively, as Geibel defeated Mapletown, 80-53, in the Lions Club King Coal Christmas Tournament consolation game.
Geibel (5-2) led 49-39 at halftime. Mapletown (0-7) was held to only 14 points in the second half. Landan Stevenson led Mapletown with 14 points and Ryan Tuttle had 10.
Charleroi 64, Southmoreland 58: The third quarter made the difference for tournament host Charleroi in a 64-58 win over Southmoreland in a consolation game.
Charleroi (6-4) outscored the Scotties 13-7 in the third quarter, which proved to be the six-point difference.
Joe Caruso, Zach Usher, Will Wagner and Legend Davis each were in double figures for Charleroi. Caruso led with 17 points, Usher had 16, Wagner 12 and Davis 10.
Burgettstown 61, Avonworth 54:
Cole Shergi poured in a game-high 22 points as Burgettstown strung together back-to-back victories for the first time this season, defeating Avonworth 61-54 in a winners’ bracket game at the Avella tournament.
The win puts the Blue Devils (3-5) in Monday’s championship game against McGuffey.
Girls results
McGuffey 58, Burgettstown 39: Shutting out Burgettstown in the second quarter, McGuffey defeated the Blue Devils, 48-39, in the Highlanders’ tournament.
McGuffey (3-5) trailed 14-13 after the first quarter but outscored Burgettstown 12-0 in the second quarter to take a 25-14 halftime lead. Abby Donnelly had a career-high 22 points for McGuffey. Kiera Nicolella scored 12.
Maddie Kozares and Geena DeMario led Burgettstown (6-3). Kozares had 11 points and DeMario 10.
Waynesburg 44, Frazier 25: Jules Fowler scored 17 points and Waynesburg led from start to finish in a 44-25 victory over Frazier in the championship game of the Carmichaels King Coal Tournament.
The win evens the Raiders’ record at 4-4. Waynesburg led 8-5 after one quarter and stretched the advantage to 24-15 at halftime. Nina Sarra scored 11 points for the Raiders.
Chartiers-Houston 59, Cornell 9: Limiting Cornell to three points over the final three quarters, Chartiers-Houston had its best day of the young season in a 59-9 win over the Raiders in the Riverside tournament.
Chartiers-Houston (5-3) led 20-6 after the first quarter and outscored Cornell 24-0 in the second quarter.
Dominique Mortimer led the Bucs with 18 points, 17 in the first half. Gabby Pomfret had 14 points.
Belle Vernon 50, Greensburg Salem 31: Viva Kreis scored a career-high 16 points, powering Belle Vernon to a 50-31 victory over Greensburg Salem in the Mount Pleasant tournament.
Kreis was joined in double figures by Jenna Dawson and Farrah Reader, each of whom scored 11 points. The Leopards (6-2) led 25-16 at halftime and put the game out of reach by outscoring the Lions 15-3 in the third quarter.
South Fayette 39, Huntsville (Ark.) 33: South Fayette rode a big first quarter to a 39-33 victory over Huntsville (Ark.) at the KSA Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Fla.
South Fayette (5-4) started quickly, forging an 18-8 lead after one quarter. The Lions were held to only three points in the second quarter but maintained the lead for the remainder of the game. Maddie Webber led the Lions with 15 points and Clare Relihan had 12.
Uniontown 65, Washington 44: Mya Murray, a Brown University recruit, scored 36 points and Washington’s offense disappeared in the second half as Uniontown defeated the Prexies 65-44 in the Laurel Highlands tournament.
Uniontown (2-7) led 31-38 at halftime and held Washington to only six second-half points.
Randi Thomas led the Prexies (2-5) with 12 points and Tamia Russell had 10.
Beth-Center 60, Laurel Highlands 16: Beth-Center led 15-0 after the first quarter and breezed to a 60-16 tournament victory over host Laurel Highlands.
The Bulldogs (5-2) led 33-7 at halftime. Beth-Center’s Olivia Greco scored a game-high 16 points. Anna Sloan added 14.
Monessen 50, Propel Andrew Street 35: Monessen had too much Qitarah Hardison for Propel Andrew Street as she sparked the Greyhounds’ 50-35 victory in the Cal U. Holiday Tournament. Hardison scored a game-high 21 points, powering Monessen to its fifth win in eight games.
Vincentian 56, Charleroi 35: Tara Lucot scored 21 points and Vincentian Academy overcame a big game by Charleroi’s Bella Skobel to beat the Cougars 56-35 at the Cal U. Holiday Tournament.
Vincentian (7-1) built a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and Charleroi (6-3) was unable to recover, though Skobel poured in a game-high 29 points.
Oakland Catholic 66, Canon-McMillan 40: Oakland Catholic scored 44 first-half points and cruised to a 66-40 victory over Canon-McMillan in the Cal U. Holiday Tournament.
Alexa Washington led three players in double figures for Oakland Catholic (5-2) with 18 points. Canon-McMillan (1-7) received eight points from Caroline McCaffrey.
Ringgold 65, Bentworth 20: Nya Adams scored 27 points, powering Ringgold to a 65-20 victory over Bentworth in the championship game of the Bearcats’ tournament.
Abbigale Whaley added 10 points for Ringgold (3-6). Bentworth (2-6), which beat Mapletown 53-22 in the opening round, was led by Caroline Rice’s 10 points.
Avella 56, Fort Cherry 39: Pulling away with 21 points in the fourth quarter, Avella outlasted Fort Cherry 56-39 in the McGuffey tournament consolation.
Avella’s Breanna Jenkins led all scorers with 14 points. Dana Sinatra scored 12 points for FC (3-5) and Kayla Salvini had 10.
Bess Lengauer led Avella with 12 points.