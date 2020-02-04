Trinity’s playoff hopes took a big hit as it surrendered its lead early in the fourth quarter and fell to visiting West Allegheny, 71-63, in a Class 5A Section 2 boys basketball game at Hiller Hall Tuesday night.
A win for the Hillers would have clinched them a playoff berth. Now, Trinity (7-6, 12-8) needs a win over playoff-bound South Fayette and West Allegheny to lose to Chartiers Valley to clinch a berth. Both games are scheduled for Friday.
Scott Bilivous was a big reason in keeping Trinity’s playoff hopes up in the air. Bilivous made a trio of three-pointers en route to a game-high 29 points for West Allegheny (7-6, 12-9), which now holds the final playoff spot in the section. Jackson Faulk also reached double figures with 15 points for the Indians, who went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Michael Koroly led Trinity with 24 points, including nine from behind the arc. Dylan King added 15 for the Hillers.
Washington 68, Beth-Center 37: An outright section title is now open for the taking for Washington.
Tayshawn Levy scored a game-high 18 points as the Prexies took care of business by defeating Beth-Center, 68-37, in a Class 3A Section 4 game.
The win, and Charleroi’s loss to McGuffey, gives Washington (9-1, 14-5) a half-game lead. Charleroi has one game left. The Prexies host Southmoreland today in a makeup game and take a short drive to play McGuffey Thursday night. Two wins will result in an outright section title for Washington.
A balanced offense helped the Prexies lead 20-3 after one quarter and 30-9 at halftime. Ian Bredniak added 14 points and Brandon Patterson finished with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Kamden Spudnicki scored 15 points for Beth-Center (1-10, 7-13).
It was the fifth consecutive win for Washington.
Peters Township 62, Canon-McMillan 43: Colin Cote scored 25 points, including his 1,000th career point, and Peters Township dominated the middle two quarters for a 62-43 victory over visiting Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 2.
Peters Township (5-5, 11-9), which has clinched a playoff berth, trailed 15-14 after one quarter but outscored the Big Macs 18-4 in the second period to take control of the game. The Indians extended their lead to 49-26 after three quarters. Cote scored 17 of his points over the second and third quarters.
Peters Township made eight three-point field goals. Cote led the Indians’ long-range attack with four three-pointers. PT’s Sam Petrarca added 12 points.
Aiden Berger, with 11 points, was the only player in double figures for Canon-McMillan (2-8, 7-13).
Chartiers-Houston 80, Bentworth 48: Austin Arnold scored a season-high 26 points and Chartiers-Houston kept its playoff hopes alive with an 80-48 win over Bentworth in Class 2A Section 2.
Chartiers-Houston (4-7, 10-10) balanced its scoring from quarter to quarter, finishing with 20 in each the first two to take a 40-21 lead into halftime. The Bucs then scored 40 in the second half, 19 in the third and 21 in the fourth.
Ahlijah Vaden scored 16 points for C-H, while Evan Simpson and Seth Dunn finished with 10 apiece.
The Bucs will make the playoffs with a win over Carmichaels in their final section game and if Bentworth defeats California.
Shawn Dziak scored 15 points to lead the Bearcats. Ryan Miller chipped in with 13 points for Bentworth (0-11, 1-19).
Ringgold 73, South Park 46: Chris Peccon and Luke Wyvratt combined for 50 points as Ringgold pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat South Park, 73-46, in a Class 4A Section 3 game.
A 17-point second half led Peccon to a game- and season-high 29 points. He made a trio of three-pointers, all in the final two quarters. Wyvratt scored 21 points. Demetrius Butler was also in double figures for the Rams with 10 points.
With the win, and a Belle Vernon victory over Elizabeth Forward, Ringgold (5-5, 12-8) finished alone in third place in the section standings.
South Park (1-9, 6-14) cut its deficit to three pointers, 41-38, entering the fourth quarter. Ringgold then outscored the Eagles 32-8 in the last eight minutes.
Brandon Graham scored 16 points for South Park.
Monessen 52, West Greene 48: West Greene tied the game in the fourth quarter but were doomed by late turnovers in a 52-48 loss against Class A Section 2 foe Monessen.
The Greyhounds, who trailed 23-22 at halftime, used a strong third quarter to lead by six points entering the final eight minutes.
It was a two-headed attack for Monessen (8-3, 9-12). Marquell Smith and Dawayne Howell combined to score 47 of the Greyhounds’ 52 points. Smith led Monessen with 24 and Howell finished with 23.
Corey Wise scored 20 points for West Greene (6-5, 7-12).
Avella 73, Jefferson-Morgan 72: Gabe Lis scored a game-high 29 points and Avella stormed from behind in the fourth quarter and defeated Jefferson-Morgan 73-72 in Section 2-A.
After the first half ended in a 34-34 tie, Jefferson-Morgan forged a 52-41 lead heading into the final period. Avella then outscored the Rockets 32-20 over the final eight minutes.
Tyler Cerciello, who scored 17 points for Avella, put the Eagles ahead 71-70 and Lis made two free throws with six seconds remaining to make it a three-point game.
J-M’s Josh Wise then made a shot as time expired but it was a rule a two-pointer, giving Avella the one-point victory.
Tyler Kniha led J-M with 21 points.
Belle Vernon 74, Elizabeth Forward 64: Cam Nusser and Devin Whitlock each scored 20 points and Belle Vernon defeated pesky Elizabeth Forward 74-64 in a Class 4A Section 3 game.
Elizabeth Forward (4-6, 7-13) trailed by only 33-32 at halftime but Belle Vernon (8-2, 16-5) opened up a 53-45 edge after three quarters.
Hunter Ruokonen scored 14 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds for the Leopards. Nusser had four three-point field goals.
EF put four players in double figures, led by Chase Vaughn’s 17 points and 16 from Pat Filson, who made five three-pointers.
Jeannette 56, California 40: Jeannette clinched at least a share of the Class 2A Section 2 title by dominating the second half and defeating visiting California, 56-40.
Upset-minded California (5-6, 10-9) led 13-6 after one quarter and 25-24 at halftime. Jeannette (10-1, 14-7) took control of the game by outscoring the Trojans 22-10 in the pivotal third quarter and then holding the visitors to only five points over the final eight minutes.
Jackson Pruitt led Jeannette with 18 points. Malik Ramsey kept California close by scoring 17 points.
Uniontown 71, Waynesburg 59: Despite a game-high 31 points from Waynesburg’s Lucas Garber, Uniontown defeated the Raiders 71-59 in the Class 4A Section 3 finale for both teams.
Uniontown finished section play at 10-0 and improved to 18-2 overall. The Red Raiders have won 21 straight section games.
Uniontown had a 21-11 lead after the first quarter, and after outscoring the Raiders, 22-15, in the second period, had a 43-26 halftime advantage.
Waynesburg (2-8, 9-12) cut the deficit to nine several times in the third quarter, and had a 21-16 edge in the third to cut the Uniontown lead to 59-47.
Billy DeShields had a team-high 25 points for Uniontown. Jahmere Richardson added 16 points and Isaiah Melvin chipped in with 13.
Girls result
West Greene 65, Mapletown 22: Three players scored in double figures as West Greene ran away from Mapletown early, 65-22, in a Class A Section 2 game.
Jersey Wise, Katie Lampe and Anna Durbin all finished with double-digit point totals as West Greene (11-0, 21-0) remained undefeated and clinched its fourth straight outright section title. Wise scored a game-high 19 points. Lampe finished with 14 and Durbin added 11.
The Pioneers led 24-4 after the first quarter and 43-6 at halftime.
Morgan Williamson led Mapletown (2-9, 3-16) with eight points.