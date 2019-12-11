Dylan Hymes and Antonio Epps combined to make nine three-pointers as South Allegheny sank Charleroi in a battle of early unbeaten, 67-42, in a non-section game Wednesday night.
Hymes scored 17 points with teammate Omar Faulkner to tie for a team high. Epps was right behind with 16 points for South Allegheny (4-0), which led 39-20 at halftime.
Charleroi (2-1) was led by Joe Caruso with a game-high 19 points.
Springdale 75, Jefferson-Morgan 48: Three players scored in double figures for Springdale to defeat Jefferson-Morgan, 75-48, and stay unbeaten in non-section play.
Demitri Fritch scored a game-high 19 points for the Dynamos. Logan Dexter and Ben Myford had 18 and 16 points, respectively.
Springdale (4-0) pulled away by outscored the Rockets 23-6 in the third quarter.
Tahj Jacobs had 16 points for J-M (0-4).
Beth-Center 48, West Greene 31: Andrew Bower scored a game-high 15 points as Beth-Center defeated visiting West Greene, 48-31, in a non-section game.
Easton McDaniel scored 10 points and had 5 assists, and Nick Martin chipped in with 10 points for the Bulldogs (2-1), who led 21-14 at halftime.
Benjamin Jackson led West Greene (0-3) with 14 points.
Girls results
South Allegheny 51, Charleroi 48: Losing a lead in a six-point third quarter, Charleroi’s comeback fell short against South Allegheny, 51-48, in a non-section game.
Charleroi (2-2) led 20-18 at halftime but was outscored by nine points, 15-6, in the third quarter to fall behind. The Cougars 22-point rally in the fourth quarter fell short.
Bella Skobel led Charleroi with 28 points.
Jamie Riggs scored 15 and Madie Kirkwood added 10 for South Allegheny (1-2).
West Greene 61, Carmichaels 19: Implementing the press from the start, West Greene gave Carmichaels troubles from the opening tip to secure a 61-19 win in a non-section game.
The full-court pressure created havoc and led to the Pioneers outscoring Carmichaels 37-1 in the first quarter.
Anna Durbin had a career-high 17 points for West Greene (4-0). Jersey Wise added 10 points.
Sophia Zalar led Carmichaels (1-3) with six points.
In other games: Monessen girls downed Washington, 53-42, and Clairton defeated Jefferson-Morgan, 65-11, in non-section games. No further information was made available to the Observer-Reporter.