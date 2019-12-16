Colin Cote and Julian Mascio combined for 41 points and Peters Township held host Belle Vernon to three field goals in the pivotal fourth quarter as the Indians defeated the Leopards 66-59 in a non-section boys basketball game game Monday night.
Belle Vernon (3-3) led 32-31 at halftime and 48-47 after three quarters but Peters Township had a 19-11 edge in the fourth quarter.
Cote scored a team-high 21 points for Peters Township (2-3), including a seven in the final period. Cote made five three-pointers in the game. Mascio followed in the scoring column with 20 points and made a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Michael McDonnell also was double figures with 11 points.
Devin Whitlock paced Belle Vernon with a game-high 22 points and Thomas Hepple had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Mitchell Pohlot had 11 rebounds.
Belle Vernon made 16 of 27 free throws compared to PT’s 9-for-12, but the Indians made 11 three-point field goals.
Quigley 76, Avella 67: Steve Salak led a balanced attack for Quigley Catholic, scoring 13 points as the Spartans defeated host Avella 76-67 in a non-section game.
Alex Tomsik and Dawson Summers each tallied 12 points for Quigley (1-4).
Gabe Lis of Avella took game scoring honors with 16 points. Brandon Samol and Dominic Spataro followed, each scoring 13 points, and Tanner Terensky had 11.
Girls results
Beth-Center 55, Waynesburg 40: Elizabeth Trump and Noelle Hunter each had a double-double as Beth-Center defeated Waynesburg 55-40 in a Class 3A Section 2 game on the Bulldogs’ home court.
Trump led Beth-Center (1-1, 3-2) in scoring with 18 points and hauled in 13 rebounds as the Bulldogs won for the third time in four games. Olivia Greco had another solid all-around game with 17 points and six assists. She made four three-pointers. Noelle Hunter scored 10 points and grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds.
Jules Fowler was the leading scorer for Waynesburg with 12 points. Clara Paige Miller was close behind with 11 points as the Raiders fell to 0-2 in the section and 2-3 overall.
Baldwin 61, Canon-McMillan 31: Canon-McMillan went cold after the first quarter and Baldwin pulled away for a 61-31 victory in Class 6A Section 2.
Baldwin (1-1, 4-1) led 13-12 after the first quarter, but Canon-McMillan was held to no more than seven points in a quarter the rest of the way.
Lexi Berxotas led Baldwin with 11 points and Morgan Altavilla had 10.
Olivia Brach’s nine points were top for Canon-McMillan (0-2, 1-5).
West Greene 67, California 37: Undefeated West Greene overwhelmed another opponent with a big first half as the Pioneers cruised to a 67-39 victory over host California in Class A Section 2.
West Greene raced to a 23-6 lead after one quarter and a 46-13 advantage at halftime.
The Pioneers (2-0, 6-0) put three players in double figures led by Jersey Wise’s game-high 22 points. Elizabeth Brudnock and Anna Durbin followed in the scoring column, each player tossing in 15 points.
Makayla Boda’s 11 points led California (1-1, 3-2), which had its three-game winning streak end.
South Park 71, Washington 51: Maddie Graham and Danielle DeProspo combined for 41 points and South Park pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 71-51 victory over Washington in a Class 3A Section 2 game played on the Eagles’ home court.
Washington (0-2, 2-3) trailed 32-20 at halftime and closed to within 44-34 after three quarters before South Park (2-0, 2-3) put up 27 points over the final eight minutes.
Graham scored a game-high 23 points and DeProspo had 18.
Wash High was led in scoring by Cass Lewis, who scored 21 points. Kyla Woods had 17 points.
West Mifflin 55, Belle Vernon 51, OT: West Mifflin held Belle Vernon to four points in overtime to defeat the Leopards 55-51 in a Class 4A Section 3 game on the Titans’ home floor.
The game was close throughout with Belle Vernon leading 22-19 at halftime but was tied after both the third and fourth quarters.
Lauren Yuhas, with 14 points, led three players in double figures for West Mifflin (1-1, 3-1). Shelby Genes had 13 and Aubree Sample 12.
Belle Vernon’s Rachel Wobrak had a huge game, scoring a game-high 23 points. Jenna Dawson was the only other player in double figures for the Leopards (1-1, 3-2). She had 10 points.
Monessen 77, Geibel Catholic 19: Kendelle Weston scored a game-high 29 points as Monessen cruised to a 77-19 victory over Class A Section 2 foe Geibel Catholic.
Weston sparked a fast start for the Greyhounds with 19 of her 29 points in the first half. The Greyhounds led 22-2 after the first quarter after forcing 17 turnovers.
Qitarah Hardison finished with 11 points and Zykavia Hairston added 10 for Monessen (1-1, 4-2).
Maia Stevenson scored eight points for Geibel (0-1, 0-3).
Chartiers-Houston 51, Carmichaels 25: Zamierah Edwards and Dominique Mortimer combined to outscore Carmichaels with 33 points as Chartiers-Houston defeated the Mikes, 51-25, in a Section 3-AA game.
Edwards led all scorers with 17 points. Mortimer added 16 for the Bucs, who improve to 2-0 in section play and 3-2 overall.
Mia Ranieri had seven points for Carmichaels (0-1, 2-4). Emma Hyatt had eight rebounds.
Bishop Canevin 73, Bentworth 15: Bishop Canevin held Bentworth to three points in the first quarter, no points in the second and two in the fourth to defeat the Bearcats, 73-15, in a Section 3-AA game.
Diajha Allen led Bishop Canevin (2-0, 2-2) with 26 points. The Crusaders led 40-13 at halftime.
Grace Skerbetz scored six points for Bentworth (0-2, 1-4).
In other games: The Trinity girls downed South Fayette, 68-37, in a Class 5A Section 1 game at Hiller Hall. Peters Township edged Connellsville, 53-48, in Class 6A Section 2. In Class 4A Section 3, Elizabeth Forward defeated Ringgold 37-28. Frazier earned its first win of the season with a 38-31 win over Fort Cherry in Class 2A Section 3. No further information from these games was made available to the Observer-Reporter.