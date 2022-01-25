If you believe that three-pointers are more important than free throws, then you should check out what Waynesburg’s Kaley Rohanna did Tuesday night.
Rohanna, a sophomore guard, scored a game-high 28 points as Waynesburg stunned visiting South Park 58-53 in a showdown of the top two teams in Class 3A Section 2.
Rohanna’s big game included a 17-for-17 performance from the free-throw line, helping the Raiders move into a first-place tie with South Park. As a team, Waynesburg made 19 of 25 free throws, which offset South Park’s advantage from the field.
The game was close throughout. After the first quarter ended in a tie, South Park took a 22-20 lead into halftime. Waynesburg rebounded after the break and outscored the Eagles 19-16 in the third quarter to grab a 39-38 lead. Waynesburg held a 19-15 scoring edge in the pivotal fourth period.
Clara Paige Miller and Addison Blair each scored 10 points for Waynesburg (7-1, 11-3), which has won five straight.
South Park (7-1, 12-2) received 19 points from Maddie Graham and 14 from Monroe Polis. The Eagles lost for the first time in five games.
South Park also had its 22-game section winning streak snapped. The Eagles last lost a section game Jan. 13, 2020, 54-53, to Seton-LaSalle.
Bentworth 44, Geibel 21: Bentworth won its second game in as many days, defeating Geibel Catholic 44-21 in a non-section game.
Laura Vittone poured in a game-high 19 points to lead the Bearcats, who improved their record to 5-9.
Bentworth led 11-3 after one quarter and broke the game open in the second period, outscoring the Gators 20-6 for a 31-9 halftime lead.
Geibel’s record fell to 2-13.
In other games: Frazier slipped past visiting Mapletown 55-54 in a nonsection game.
Boys results
Washington 84, Beth-Center 40: Class 3A Section 4 leader Washington moved closer to clinching a playoff berth by defeating host Beth-Center, 84-40.
It was the Prexies’ 10th consecutive victory as they improved to 7-0 in the section and 10-1 overall.
Washington was in control throughout, leading 22-6 after one quarter and 47-20 at halftime.
Carlos Harper led a balanced Prexies attack with 16 points. Brandon Patterson was right behind with 15 points and Davoun Fuse 12. Teyshawn Levy was held to nine.
Beth-Center’s Ruben Miller scored a game-high 21 points. Kolby Kuhns added 10 as the Bulldogs slipped to 0-7 in the section and 3-10 overall.
Belle Vernon 82, Yough 55: Belle Vernon scored 53 first-half points and rolled to an 82-55 victory over visiting Yough that keeps the Leopards undefeated in Class 4A Section 3.
Belle Vernon (8-0, 14-1) led 25-13 and 53-25 at halftime. Yough (3-5, 7-8) committed more than 20 turnovers in the first half.
Quinton Martin led the Leopards in the scoring column, tossing in a game-high 22 points to go with seven rebounds. Daniel Gordon contributed 18 points.
Christian Park, with 15 points, led Yough in scoring.
Burgettstown 56, Freedom 37: Caleb Russell led all scorers with 17 points as Burgettstown swamped Freedom, 56-37, in a nonsection game.
Jackson LaRocka contributed 10 points for the Blue Devils (7-7).
Josh Yeck and Carter Clowinski each scored 9 points.
Bethel Park 80, Ringgold 56: Four players eached double figures in scoring for Bethel Park in an 80-56 victory over Ringgold in a nonsection game.
Max Blanc led the way for BP (12-3) with 12 points. Scoring 10 points for the Black Hawks were Jaden Goodwin, Ben Guffey, and Anthony Watson.
Nick Peccon scored a game-high 28 points and Zion Moore had 19 for the Rams (5-12).
Fort Cherry 54, South Side Beaver 52: Fort Cherry took a an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter and held on for a 54-52 victory over SS Beaver in a nonsection game.
South Side Beaver outscored Fort Cherry, 16-7, in the final eight minutes.
Jale Strnisha scored 14 points, Brody Almahy added 11 and Aiden Roch scored 10 for SS Beaver.
Dylan Rogers led the Rangers (14-2) with with 23 points. Maddox Truschel poured in 15 and Owen Norman had 11.
Brownsville 56, McGuffey 38: The scoring in the first and fourth quarters was even but Brownsville dominated the middle two periods and defeated visiting McGuffey 56-38 in Class 3A Section 4.
Brownsville (6-2, 9-6) began the night two games behind section leader Washington. The Falcons took control of the game by outscoring McGuffey 18-8 in the second quarter and 14-6 in the third.
Demarion Brown led Brownsville in scoring with 17 points and Ayden Teeter had 11.
Ethan Janovich’s 16 points were tops for McGuffey (0-6, 4-9). Brock Wallace had 10.
Geibel Catholic 74, Mapletown 36: Jaydis Kennedy scored 25 points, Tre White had 20 and Geibel Catholic overcame a slow start to defeat host Mapletown 74-36 in Class A Section 2.
Geibel (4-1, 11-4) won its fifth straight and stayed on the heels of section leader Bishop Canevin. The Gators led by only 12-9 after one quarter but managed to outscore Mapletown 24-9 in the pivotal second quarter to open a 36-18 halftime lead and the Maples never recovered.
Landan Stevenson led Mapletown (3-2, 7-4) in scoring with 14 points. The Maples had a three-game winning streak snapped.
In other games: South Fayette was a 62-54 winner at Thomas Jefferson. Mt. Lebanon defeated Trinity 72-43 in nonsection play on the Blue Devils’ home court. No game details were reported.