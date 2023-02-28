Josie Horne hit a mid-range jump shot at the buzzer to give Waynesburg a 44-43 victory over Mohawk in the seventh-place game of the WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball playoffs Tuesday night on the Raiders’ home court.
The win moves Waynesburg to 21-5 and sends the Raiders into the PIAA playoffs. Mohawk had its season end with a 15-11 record.
Kaley Rohanna, who led all scorers with 16 points, gave Waynesburg a 42-40 lead with about 30 seconds to go in the game.
Alexa Kadilak sent her fourth three-pointer of the game home to give Mohawk a 43-42 lead with 22 seconds to go. Waynesburg came down the court and Horne hit the shot to win the game as the final horn sounded.
Horne’s basket gave her 10 points for the game and Peyton Cowell ended up with nine points.
Erynne Capaldo had nine points and Deyani Revis and Madisyn Cole each scored eight.
Burgettstown 50, Aliquippa 30: Burgettstown erupted for 33 points in the second half to take a 50-30 victory from Aliquippa in the third-place game of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
Both teams have qualified for the PIAA playoffs.
Burgettstown trailed 19-17 at halftime but roared out of the blocks in the second half, outscoring Aliquippa, 33-11.
“We got off to a slow start,” said Burgettstown head coach Megan Zitner. “We definitely picked it up after halftime. I’m happy we won but I was really hoping to play in the finals.”
Burgettstown (20-6) draws the runner-up in District 6 in the first round of the state playoffs.
Kaitlyn Nease and Jill Frazier each scored 14 points. For Frazier, 12 of those came on three-point field goals. Addie Cairns and Eden Rush each scored nine points.
Yaree Carter’s 13 points led Aliquippa (12-11), which has lost two in a row.
Brentwood 47, Chartiers-Houston 43: Bri Folino scored a game-high 19 points to help Brentwood to a 47-43 victory over Chartiers-Houston in the seventh-place game in Class 2A.
Both teams have qualified for the PIAA playoffs.
Brentwood led 22-14 at halftime and 34-25 after three quarters. The Bucs managed to close the gap, but not by enough with an 18-13 run.
Paige Boehm scored 10 points for Brentwood. Mia Mitrik led Chartiers-Houston (16-10) with 15 points.
