High school baseball
Michael Shallcross did not allow a hit in five innings as Washington trounced Jeanette 11-1 in a non-section game.
Shallcross walked two, struck out nine and allowed and unearned run for the Prexies (7-9). Ian Callan tripled, knocked in two runs and scored and Nick Blanchette went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI and a run. Zach Burt went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs. Anthony Adkins went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBI.
Jeannette fell to 3-10.
- Carmichaels scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for 10-6 win over Chartiers-Houston in a non-section game.
Nick Ricco tripled, singled, scored twice and knocked in four runs for the Mikes (12-1). Jake Fordyce doubled and drove in two and Drake Long had three hits and scored three times.
Ryan Parise doubled, homered and drove in two for C-H (10-6) and Jake Mele doubled, drove in a run and scored. Anthony Romano doubled.
- Waynesburg built a lead then withstood a rally from Carmichaels to grab an 11-7 non-section victory.
Waynesburg led 7-2 after three and 9-4 after four. Carmichaels scored three more time in the sixth.
- Monessen couldn’t hold a lead, giving up five runs in the bottom of the sixth in a 12-8 win by Avella in a non-section game.
Kenneth Rush and Cole Jaworowski each hit a double for the Eagles (5-10). Westley Burchianti had three hits.
R.J. DiEugenio hit a home run among his three hits, Kody Kuhns triples among his three hits and Ben Speicher had three hits for Monessen (2-14).
- Mapletown cracked 19 hits in a 16-2 victory over Turkeyfoot in a non-section game.
AJ Vanata struck out 10 and walked one in picking up the win. He also doubled, hit a home run and drove in seven for the Maples (4-13).
Landon Stevenson had two doubles and Jeremiah Mick and Roger Gradek one apiece. Gradek was 3-for-3. Clay Menear went 3-for-4 with three runs and Zack Brewer went 3-for-3.