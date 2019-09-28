BEAVER FALLS — Tailback Justin Loughrie and quarterback Amos Luptak both eclipsed 100 yards on the ground as Geneva used its run-heavy offense to amass 318 yards rushing in a 27-7 victory over Waynesburg in a Presidents' Athletic Conference game.
Geneva (2-1, 2-2) only attempted three passes the entire game. The Golden Tornadoes only completion went 57 yards.
Luptak ran for 124 yards on 16 carries, while Loughrie had 18 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown with 2:13 left in the third quarter to give Geneva a 20-0 lead.
Waynesburg (0-2, 0-4) trailed 10-0 at halftime and struggled to get any offensive production throughout any of the four quarters. The Yellow Jackets were limited to 67 net rushing yards on 34 carries. They were held to 193 total yards.
Mason Schrenker made the start at quarterback for Waynesburg, completing 13 of 27 passes for 126 yards and a 15-yard touchdown to Nick Moretti with 13 seconds left in regulation to spoil the shutout.