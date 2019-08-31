Trent Patrick bulled over from one-yard out in the first overtime to give Greensburg Salem a 19-13 victory over Trinity in a Big Eight Conference game in Class 4A Friday night at Hiller Field.
Trinity had the ball first in overtime but a fourth-down run was stopped short of the goal line.
Talon Cain, who made the start at quarterback because Kaden Kolson was lost earlier in the season, was injured in the first half and did not return for the Hillers (0-1). Trinity ran the wildcat in the second half.
Drew Cain rushed for 139 yards on 17 carries and had two quarterback sacks on defense.
Talon Cain opened the scoring with a 23-yard run in the first quarter. Micah Finley scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.
Patrick scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter to tie it, 13-13, at halftime.
Greensburg Salem had a fumble return for a touchdown called back because of a penalty and also missed a field goal in the first half.