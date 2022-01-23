Lorenzo Gardner scored 20 points to power Monessen past Jefferson-Morgan, 69-43, in a Class AA, Section 4 game.
Kody Kuhns contributed 16 points and Devonte Ross added 12. Kuhns had 8 assists, 7 rebounds and 3 steals and Kiantae Robinson 5 steals
Tahjere Jacobs and Colt Fowlereach each scored 13 points.
Monessen is 10-4 overall and 5-0 in section (alone in first place) and has won seven straight and 10 of last 11
Jefferson-Morgan is 7-4 overall and 3-2 in section. The Rockets have lost three straight.
Washington 71, Waynesburg 39: Tayshaun Levy scored 28 points to lead Washington to a 71-39 victory over Waynesburg in a Class 3A, Section 4 game.
Wash High (6-0, 9-1) jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there.
Chase Henkins led Waynesburg (3-4, 6-8) with 26 points.
Canon-McMillan 76, Ringgold 56: Gavin Miller scored 20 points and Jake Samosky added 18 as Canon-McMillan beat Ringgold, 76-56, in nonsection play.
Logan Kelly and Aiden Berger contributed 11 and 10 points for Canon-McMillan (8-5).
Zion Moore scored 20 points to lead Ringgold (5-11) while Nick Peccon and Lorenzo Glasser added 11 points each.
Girls Results
South Fayette 60, Peters Township 55: Maddie Webber scored 34 points to help South Fayette down Peters Township in the Joey Fabus Memorial Tournament at Bethel Park.
Webber sank five three-point field goals for the Lions (12-3). Avay Leroux contributed 12 points.
Journey Thompson and Avana Sayles each scored 19 points for Peters Township (8-8).
Serra Catholic 55, Fort Cherry 23: A strong start pushed Serra Catholic to a 55-23 victory over Fort Cherry in a nonsection game.
Chloe Cordash led Serra Catholic (13-0), which led 27-5 after one quarter, with 14 points. Rilee Alldrich scored 12 points and Calee Clark 13.
Elizabeth Forward 57, Belle Vernon 39: Alyssa Terza and Joselyn Dawson had 13 points each as Elizabeth Forward beat Velle Vernon 57-39 in Section 3, Class 4A play.
Bailie Brinson added 12 points for Elizabeth Forward (6-1, 12-2) while Brooke Markland contributed 10 points.
Viva Kreis led Vernon (6-1, 11-3) with 15 points.