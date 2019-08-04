Johnathon Tripp allowed only one hit in six scoreless innings to help the Florence Freedom shut out the Washington Wild Things, 2-0, in a Frontier League game.
The Wild Things didn’t muster much offensively, just three hits, and could not score. Washington had its best chance of the day in the second inning, when it loaded the bases with a hit, a walk and a hit batter. But Cameron Baranek bounced into a 1-2-3 double play to end the inning.
Florence then scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second, when catcher Ryan Rinsky singled home Luis Pintor, who had walked and stole two bases. Pintor homered in the fourth inning to extend the Freedom lead to 2-0.
Tripp allowed one hit, a single by Hector Roa in the second, and struck out four. Tripp walked two and hit a batter in his second start of the season. His counterpart, Washington’s John Havird pitched his second quality start of the week, tossing six innings of two-run ball. Havird took the loss to fall to 5-5.
The Wild Things also got the first two batters aboard in the eighth inning, but a failed sac bunt, followed by a strikeout and a fly out, ended the threat. Washington also had runners on in the ninth, second and third with two outs, before a strikeout ended the game.
Roa had two hits and Stephen Lohr had one. That was all the hits the Wild Things came up with Sunday.