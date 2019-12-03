The long lineage of Fort Cherry High School football coaches with the last name Garry will continue next season.
The district's board approved the hiring of former player Tanner Garry as its next head coach at a meeting Monday night.
Garry's playing days for the Rangers came under his dad, Tim, who spent nine seasons as the coach. Jim Garry, Tanner's grandfather, coached for 43 years beginning when the school opened in 1960. The stadium in McDonald is named after the longtime coach.
Tanner Garry is replacing Jim Shiel, who resigned early last month after eight seasons. Under Shiel, the Rangers made the Class A playoffs in 2013, 2016 and 2017, but struggled the past two seasons with just two wins after moving up to Class 2A.
Tanner Garry graduated from Fort Cherry in 2012, finishing his senior season at quarterback with 2,873 total yards and 35 touchdowns. He threw for 4,502 passing yards during his high school career.
After redshirting at Bowling Green to begin his collegiate career, Garry transferred to Youngstown State for two seasons and served as a reserve quarterback and the team's placeholder.
Garry's college career took off when he returned to Pennsylvania to play at Slippery Rock. In his first season starting at quarterback since his senior year in high school, he became the top passer in NCAA Division II with 3,522 yards and 32 touchdowns and led The Rock to an 8-3 record.
Garry spent the last two seasons as quarterbacks coach at South Fayette under Joe Rossi.
