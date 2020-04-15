The Washington & Jefferson College Athletic Hall of Fame selection committee announced five new members for the 22nd induction class.
David Damico ’81 (men’s basketball), Jim Pasquine ’10 (baseball), Lynne Szarnicki Rau ’04 (women’s golf), Bethany Haver Sirl ’12 (women’s diving), and Todd Young (coach) will be inducted on Sept. 11 in a ceremony at the Allen Ballroom of the Rossin Campus Center.
Damico is the first student-athlete in Washington & Jefferson history to be selected as a CoSIDA Academic All-American. A 6-2 forward, Damico actually earned the honor twice (1978, 1980), becoming the first of 13 Presidents in history to be selected multiple times. Damico also received an NCAA postgraduate scholarship following his senior season in which he averaged 17.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per gam while shooting 81 percent from the free-throw line (92 of 114). A three-time All-PAC selection (1979-81), Damico was the fifth-leading scorer in school history with 1,094 points at the time of his graduation. He remains 18th on the all-time scoring list.
Pasquine was named PAC Baseball Player of the Year following the 2009 and 2010 seasons. He remains as W&J’s career batting average leader with a .432 average. He also is second in program history with 165 runs and 153 RBI. Pasquine helped W&J to a pair of NCAA Division III regionals, including the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2009. His teams won two conference titles (2007, 2009) and the 2007 squad was the ECAC Division III South champion.
Szarnicki Rau helped establish dominance for the women’s golf program as the first player to win four consecutive PAC championships. She led W&J during the 2001 and 2002 conference team championship seasons in the program’s third and fourth years of existence. Rau won all four of her individual titles by at least two strokes, including the 2002 season in which she was victorious by eight shots following a round of 82.
Haver Sirl is the most accomplished diver in PAC history, attaining four NCAA Division III All-America awards. She was the first female diver from the conference to earn a spot in the NCAA Diving Championships. During the 2011 Championships, she placed fifth on the three-meter board and seventh in the one-meter to sweep All-America honors. She followed that performance a year later with a fourth-place finish on the one-meter board and an eighth-place effort in the three-meter. Haver dominated PAC diving during her four years, winning seven of a possible eight conference titles. She is a three-time PAC Diver of the Year (2010-12).
Young is a posthumous selection following his death March 5 after a one-year battle with cancer. One of the most beloved figures in W&J’s rich athletic history, Young spent 20 years on the Presidents’ football coaching staff as offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. W&J won 186 games and 11 PAC championships during Young’s time on the coaching staff. He was known for his effective recruiting and forging memorable bonds with players and their families. Young also was the first men’s lacrosse head coach in school history.