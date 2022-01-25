A pair of Washington Countians, Noah Martin and Taylor Richie, are fit to compete this weekend in the 2022 Fittest Experience (CrossFit) Competition, being held Friday through Sunday at the Williamson County Expo Center in Austin, Texas.
Martin, a senior at Bentworth High School, and Richie, who will compete in the RX female division, are members of the CrossFit519, affiliate of 84 Fitness Center.
Richie became involved with CrossFit in 2016. This will be her first entry as an individual in a large competition.
Martin, who is one of the Bearcats’ best baseball players, got involved in cross training after his older brother, Austin, became involved.
“I was too young to join when my brother did it,” Martin said. “I waited my time. I was always a little kid, a skinny kid.
“I started seeing results and got more into it. I’ve gained so much more power in batting and hitting the baseball. I can throw harder as a pitcher. I started taking (CrossFit) classes and have been fortunate to work with people who take this very seriously.”
Martin, who will compete in the 16-and-17-year-old division, said diet has played a part in his development. Martin, 17, said his diet includes proteins and carbs but he has cut out sugars.
He can deadlift 475 pounds and prefers Olympic weightlifting, including the snatch and clean and jerk.
Martin will be accompanied on the trip by his mother and father, Janel and Scott Martin.
According to several sources, CrossFit is promoted as both a physical exercise philosophy and a competitive fitness sport, incorporating elements from high-intensity interval training, Olympic weightlifting, plyometrics, powerlifting, gymnastics, kettle bell lifting, calisthenics, strongman and other exercises.
It is practiced by members of thousands of affiliated gyms – roughly half of which are in the United States – and by individuals who complete daily workouts (otherwise known as “WODs” or “Workouts of the Day.”
The Fittest Experience (TFX) is the largest functional fitness competition in the south. The current season began in October with an online qualifier. Thousands of athletes compete in the qualifier. A number of entrants to compete for a spot at this week’s competition.
TFX is comprised of athletes of all levels of fitness – from the scaled athlete who wants to test themselves in an official competition setting, to the seasoned Pro that is looking for head-to-head battles with the best from around the nation.
Richie was introduced to CrossFit while living in Myrtle Beach.
“I loved it from the first class I took,” Richie said. “This week is a big one. It’s the biggest competition I’ve ever been involved with.”
The Washington native and Cokeburg resident aims to do the best she can to place as high as possible. I’m a little nervous. I just want to do my best and see how I stack up and go from there.”
Martin’s goal is to do the same as far as doing his best, but he has another goal.
“I want to place,” he said. “And try to win it.”
Martin and Richie will be judged on how they perform in their workouts.
A CrossFit competition involves athletes completing a variety of intense exercises. Throughout the competition, the lowest scoring participants are gradually eliminated. After the final event, the athlete or team with the highest overall score wins and is named the Fittest on Earth.