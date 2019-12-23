Washington’s boys basketball team welcomed head coach Ron Faust back to the bench with a 58-53 victory in overtime against Albert Gallatin in a non-section game Monday night on the Prexies’ home court.
Faust twas hospitalized and missed the last two games because of an illness. The Prexies won both games, 77-72 over Trinity Saturday afternoon and 77-33 over Brownsville Friday night.
Against Albert Gallatin, Washington rallied in the fourth quarter to outscore AG, 8-4, to force overtime with the score tied, 46-46. The Prexies outscored Albert Gallatin, 12-7, in overtime.
Brandon Patterson scored 15 points and Tayshawn Levy added 13 points to pace Wash High’s offensive attack.
For AG (2-5), Dylan Shea scored 26 points and Nate English chipped in 15 points.
Peters Township 56, North Allegheny 47: Peters Township jumped to a big halftime lead then held off a fourth-quarter rally by North Allegheny to come away with a 56-47 victory in Wexford.
Sam Petraca led the Indians (4-3) with 18 points and helped them build a 34-19 lead at intermission by scoring 13 points.
Grant Timmerson poured in 16 points and Khalil Dinkins added 12 points for NA (4-4), which outscored Peters Township, 15-6, in the fourth quarter.