Four players scored in double figures and Chartiers-Houston scored the first 19 points of the game, which eventually led to a 66-53 non-section boys basketball victory over Jefferson-Morgan Wednesday night.
Ahlijah Vaden led the balanced scoring effort for the Bucs, who have now won three in a row, with 22 points. The others in double figures were Evan Simpson with 15, Austin Arnold’s 12 points and 11 for Seth Dunn.
The 19-0 run to begin the game for Chartiers-Houston (9-6) had it ahead 21-9 after the first quarter. The Bucs only led 32-20 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Tahj Jacobs led all scorers with 25 points. The Rockets fall to 4-11 overall.
Belle Vernon 67, Carrick 53:
Pulling away in the second and third quarters, Belle Vernon won its fourth straight game by defeating non-section foe Carrick, 67-53.
Trailing 12-9 after the first quarter, the Leopards outscored Carrick (3-10) by a combined 17 points in the second and third quarters to lead 48-34 entering the final eight minutes.
Belle Vernon (11-4) gained a lot of that advantage at the foul line. The Leopards went 16-for-24 on their free throws. Carrick failed to make their two foul shots.
Devin Whitlock led scored a game-high 19 points for Belle Vernon. Mitch Pohlot had 16 and Cam Nusser scored 15.
Carrick was led by Ashton Gianetti’s 16 points.
Ringgold 75, Frazier 39: A three-headed attack of Luke Wyvratt, Chris Peccon and Demetruis Butler were too much as Ringgold toppled Frazier, 75-39, in a non-section game.
Wyvratt led Ringgold (9-5) with 21 points. Peccon scored 20 and Butler added 18 for the Rams, who comfortably led 38-18 at halftime.
The win is the second in a row for Ringgold after losing three straight.
Josh Skotnicki had 11 points to pace Frazier (0-13).
California 63, Beth-Center 47: Dominating the second half, California got a much-needed victory to end a four-game losing skid as the Trojans defeated Beth-Center in non-section play, 63-47.
California (6-7) led by one point, 26-25, at halftime.
The Trojans then found their scoring touch. They scored 20 points to extend their lead to nine after the third quarter, and a 17-point fourth quarter sealed the win. Malik Ramsey led that effort for California with a game-high 28 points. Nate O’Savage scored 12 and Kwondre’ Porter chipped in with 10 points.
Andrew Bower and Cameron Palmer each finished with 12 points for Beth-Center (5-8), which has now lost six consecutive games.
Girls result
Carmichaels 55, Mapletown 27: Sophia Zalar scored 13 of her 21 points in a high-scoring second half for Carmichaels as the Mikes shook off a sluggish second quarter to defeat Mapletown, 55-27, in a non-section game.
Held to two points in the second quarter, Carmichaels (4-11) led just 14-12 at halftime. That quickly changed as the Mikes scored 21 points in the third and 20 in the fourth to pull away.
Kylie Sinn added 14 points for Carmichaels.
Mapletown was limited to single digits in all four quarters. Morgan Williamson scored more than half points for the Maples, finishing with 14.
Charleroi 47, Brownsville 26: Bella Skobel scored 22 points, powering Charleroi to a 47-26 road win over Brownsville.
Skobel made three three-pointers and went to the free-throw line 13 times, making 11, to spark the Cougars’ offense. Charleroi held Brownsville to only nine points in the second half after opening a 21-17 halftime lead.
Emma Seto paced Brownsville with 10 points.