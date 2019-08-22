The only season Trinity coach Jon Miller could remember that resembled last year’s campaign for the Hillers came when he was an assistant coach at Upper St. Clair.
That was when the Panthers underwent drastic changes, losing nine starters on offense and defense. One of the few starters Miller remembers coming back was Sean Lee, who is now in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys.
Trinity trumped that definition of roster turnover last year with essentially 22 new starters – all 11 positions on offense and defense – and went 2-7 in a rebuilding season. The Hillers had wins over Ringgold and Laurel Highlands and was an overtime loss to Indiana away from putting pressure on Greensburg Salem for the Big Eight Conference’s final playoff spot.
“We went through growing pains and had kids that weren’t ready for what was coming at them,” Miller said. “The one starter we had coming back got hurt in the first half of the first game. Strength and speed was what we lacked most last year. Guys were thrown into the fire. Hopefully, that pays some dividends.”
Now, with 17 starters back, Miller is hoping the biggest change for the Hillers comes on defense, which surrendered more than 40 points in six of nine games and gave up an average of 35.6 points.
“We have to be better on defense, at everything,” Miller said. “I’m a defensive guy and it broke my heart. To be completely honest, we have to be better at everything on defense. There was not one part we were satisfied with last year. It’s the all-around focus for us.”
Key starters who return to the Hillers’ defense are lineman Avery Kern, cornerback Marquese Lacks and Drew and Talon Cain at inside linebacker and defensive back, respectively.
It will be a defense that has to hit the ground running with no Week Zero game and its opening five games all against Big Eight opponents. Trinity opens the season Aug. 30 against Greensburg Salem at Hiller Field.
“We have to execute and run to the ball,” Miller continued. “We have to make teams drive the football instead of giving up big plays.”
Offensively, quarterback Kaden Kolson returns along with most of the offensive line and skill-position players, including running backs Drew Cain and Micah Finley.
Kolson will try to build off a year in which he threw for 677 yards and five touchdowns.
“He just needs to manage the game a little better this year,” Miller said. “Having both Drew and Micah back are going to help with running the football.”
Finley, who took over for Cain after an injury, ran for 443 yards and four touchdowns on 84 carries.
Trinity also brings back top receiving threats Cameron Moran and Marquese Lacks. Moran had 12 catches for 224 yards and Lacks caught 10 passes for 186 yards. The two combined for four touchdowns and will take on bigger roles after the graduation of Cole Bair.
“The thing about them is they did not quit in practice,” Miller said of his team. “That’s the easiest thing to do when you aren’t doing great. It’s easy not to give your all. Our kids practiced and played hard all year. With a little more game experience we should see the fruits of that labor pay off.
“In years past, I’ve talked about (playoffs). We aren’t going to talk about it. We have to get better each day and week. Winning Game 1 is all I’m really concerned about. If we take care of all the little things then I think we will be happy with where we are at the end of the year.”