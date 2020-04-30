Just one day after being rebuffed by the National Federation of High Schools Association on switching to 12 weight classes in wrestling, the WPIAL submitted a proposal to the PIAA to use 13 weight classes next season.
The proposal for 13 weight classes will be discussed and voted on when the PIAA board of control meets May 20.
If it passes, the 13-weight class format will be adopted for the upcoming season and does not need the approval of the Federation.
The weights from 106 to 160 pounds will not change. The 14-weight lineup had 170, 182, 195, 215 and heavyweight.
The 13-weight lineup has 172, 189, 215 and heavyweight.
“Most of the time, the (PIAA) board approves what the committees recommend, but this is a big change,” said Frank Vulcano, who heads the WPIAL wrestling steering committee. “We were hoping that the Federation would get everyone on board for 12. This is just a Pennsylvania thing.”
The 13 weights make it easier to break ties in dual meets. It also makes it easier for teams to compete across state lines because the weights are similar.
The original proposal for 12 weight classes in the sport would’ve been a drastic change. The plan was to remove a weight class from the bottom and one from the top. The proposal was developed because of the amount of forfeits occurring in the sport, but it failed to gain support from the coaches. Most coaches believe 13 weights would be more appropriate over 12.
“I like the 13 better than I did the 12,” said Rick Chaussard, head coach at South Fayette. “I thought they were taking away from the lightweights and most of the coaches didn’t like that. With the team I have coming back over the next couple years, my problem will be in the upperweights, so this will help me.
“I have had more than a few football players come out in the upper weights. I try to tell them how much it helps them with footwork and hand fighting, especially linemen. I think the biggest reason they don’t come out is they don’t want to lose and be embarrased.”
The PIAA wanted a pilot program to test the 12-weight class plan and sent the proposal to the Federation for consideration. Once the state realized it had no support from the Federation or the head coaches, it modified the plan to 13.
“They came out and did nothing with it,” Vulcano said, “so we decided to move on without them.”
Forfeits have been a major headache for the sport for quite some time, especially in Class AA. But the forfeits are becoming a regular occurrence in Class AAA. In some cases, schools do not charge for a Class AA dual meet because some of the matches lasted maybe 20 minutes.