HOUSTON – The first player introduced in the Chartiers-Houston High School boys basketball lineup, Seth Dunn, shook the hand of California coach Aaron Balla and said something to the rest of the Trojans.
For a team in search of a verbal leader, Dunn tries his best to deliver for a very placid Bucs team.
Dunn played like a team leader from start to finish Tuesday night.
Breaking down the California defense with drives and finding open teammates, Dunn had 13 points and 10 assists as Chartiers-Houston made free throws down the stretch to upend the Trojans, 70-65, in the Bucs’ Section 2-AA opener.
“I was looking forward to this game for a week,” Dunn said. “I couldn’t wait to play. In our locker room we have the newspaper article where they said they’re going to get a ring or whatever. They think they are everything. We went out there and hustled harder, played harder and won.”
After falling behind to start the fourth quarter, and tied at 58-58 with 3:37 left, Chartiers-Houston (1-0, 4-1) scored 12 of the final 19 points. The Bucs made 13 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter, including making all 10 of their attempts in the final three minutes.
“If we make layups (earlier) the game would have been over a long time ago,” said C-H coach Eugene Briggs. “We miss layups but make free throws. How does that work?”
The opportunities at the line came from Dunn and Austin Arnold breaking down the California (1-1, 3-3) defense and either drawing a foul or finding an open teammate, who would subsequently be fouled.
The Trojans had multiple chances down the stretch to take control of the game but were forced into numerous turnovers.
“We had turnovers out of the gate and in key moments at the end of the game,” said California coach Aaron Balla. “That has been our biggest enemy, handling the ball and controlling it to execute offensively. It’s something we need to press our guys about. It’s something that we have to fine tune.”
Turnovers were troublesome for California early as the Bucs turned steals into easy points that led to a 22-13 lead after the first quarter.
California’s Malik Ramsey guided a second-quarter rally with 12 of his game-high 24 points to trim the Trojans’ halftime deficit to two points, 36-34.
Dunn ignited a seven-point run to give Chartiers-Houston a 43-34 lead out of halftime, but Ramsey made a layup and a straightaway three-pointer with 4:04 left in the third to keep the game close.
Arnold, who finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, made four free throws in the final 10 seconds to put the game out of reach. Evan Simpson had a double-double for the Bucs with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
“It’s good to get a section win and beat the ‘best team’ in the section,” Dunn said. “They are going to win the WPIAL, so I’d say we are off to a good start.”