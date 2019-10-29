GREEN TREE – The year following a championship season can be the most challenging. Expectations remain the same while the players who raised the trophy do not.
There is no need to reiterate that to South Fayette football coach Joe Rossi.
Winning four WPIAL titles in the last nine seasons, expectations are always high for the Lions, even when you lose nine players who are now competing at the collegiate level.
“There have been a lot of new faces and guys who have risen to the occasion,” Rossi said. “It hasn’t always been pretty but we’ve gotten the job done.”
By hanging on for wins over Highlands and Montour in the final three weeks of the regular season, South Fayette completed its eighth consecutive season of finishing conference play with an undefeated record. The only loss for the Lions was in the season opener to non-conference rival Upper St. Clair.
New players have put South Fayette (9-1) in the same spot it seems to be every year – a strong contender for another championship.
The Lions were given the second seed in Class 4A behind top-seeded Thomas Jefferson for the WPIAL playoffs that begin this weekend. South Fayette hosts No. 7 West Mifflin (5-5) in the first round Friday.
Kickoff for all playoff games before the finals will 7 p.m. this season.
“When you have a program like this, kids will eventually get their chance and have to step up,” Rossi said. “Everybody has stepped into their roles and are embracing it.”
South Fayette has been able to do it with only three players who returned to their positions on defense from last year. The Lions replaced everyone of the defensive line except Quentin Franklin. The only returning offensive lineman was Dom Thomas. Naman Alemada is a first-year starter at quarterback. Four of the Lions’ top five receivers from last year graduated.
Outside of Charley Rossi’s 38 receptions from 2018, the three other receivers used most by South Fayette this year – Joey Audia, Ryan McGuire and Luke Pschirer – had combined for only 14 career receptions.This season, that group has helped turned Alemada into the WPIAL’s leading passer. The four receivers have 142 catches and 2,129 yards.
“Ryan and Luke were kids we were rotating in,” Rossi said. “They maybe got a few snaps last year just to give someone a break. We have a core of receivers every summer that get it and understand it.”
The changes on the South Fayette defense have led to the Lions allowing only three of their 10 opponents to score more than 20 points. The Lions allow 13.7 points per game, third lowest in Class 4A.
A playoff run could look a lot similar this year if South Fayette can get past West Mifflin. The Lions could play Belle Vernon in the semifinals and possibly meet prohibitive favorite Thomas Jefferson at Heinz Field. The Lions beat the latter two opponents in last year’s postseason.
Rossi knows the similarities but promises South Fayette won’t look past West Mifflin.
“There are a lot of similarities,” he said. “The beauty of this group is that it’s just focused on this week. There hasn’t been one ounce of film on Belle Vernon or Thomas Jefferson.”