PA Sports hall of Fame logo

Roy Davis and Jeff Mallet, two local harness racing legends, will be honored posthumously by the Washington-Greene County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame at its annual banquet that will be held June 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Southpointe.

Davis and Mallet are among several special honorees and award winners. Eleven individuals and one team will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. They include Delmer Beshore (basetball), Ruth Ann Burke (women’s sports), Bob Clites (baseball and basketball), Christian Hanson (hockey), Don Hartman (baseball and coaching), Perry Ivery (football), “Skip” Koskoski (baseball and basketball), Tamarra Nixon Miles (track), Jeff Mountain (baseball), Shanna Yourchik Meyers (volleyball), Frank Pryor (baseball and officiating) and the 1992 Washington & Jefferson football team in this year’s group, along with special honorees Roy D. Davis (harness racing), Dennis Mader (officiating), Pete Maropis (baseball).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In