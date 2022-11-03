Legendary wrestler and coach Dan Gable will be speaking at the Loft Conference Center in Southpointe Saturday afternoon.
Gable is raising money for the Dan Gable Museum of the Wrestling Hall of Fame.
The event is open to the public and tickets are still available by calling Liz Spotti at 724-255-5378 or Rebecca Roper at 319-464-7931. No tickets will be sold at the door.
“We will have board members from Iowa here,” said Spotti, the event chairman and owner of Spotti Concrete. “Leroy Smith will be here. I’m just trying to prove to them that wrestling has a huge presence here and why we deserve to have this museum because there isn’t one on this side of the Mississippi River.”
Spotti said a silent auction will be held for such things as singlets, headgear and other wretling gear. She said Kenny Monday, the first black wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal, will be one of the former wrestlers available for autographs.
“We’re going to have multiple national champions, world champions,” said Spotti, “and it’s the 50th anniversary of Dan Gable winning the 1972 Olympic gold medal.”
Spotti said money will be donated to the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic based on the number of tickets sold for this event.
Spotti said invitations were sent out to Coleman Scott and Kurt Angle but they were unable to attend.
Spotti said her goal is to establish another Museum of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in this area.
“This is the early stages of talking,” said Spotti. “It’s really just a dream of mine. This is an opportunity for the board members to see the type of turnout I can get. I had only less than 75 days to pull this thing together.”
