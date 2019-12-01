Zyan Collins hit 11 of 18 shots in scoring 23 points and added seven rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots to help lead California University over host Glenville State, 83-72, in non-conference men’s basketball action at the Waco Center on Sunday.
Philip Alexander followed with 19 points and 11 rebounds in recording a double-double and Brent Pegram had 17 points and five assists for the Vulcans (5-2), who have won five straight after starting the season 0-2.
Steven Verplancken scored the game’s first points for the Pioneers (4-2) but Collins followed with a lay-up and a 3-pointer and Cal never trailed again.
The Vulcans led 41-33 at halftime. Glenville State cut the gap to six twice early in the second half on baskets by Phil Bledsoe, who had a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds. The Pioneers could get no closer as the Vulcans stayed in control the rest of the way.
Hagel Augustin was the only other player to hit double-figures for Glenville State with 11 points off the bench.
Luke House contributed nine points, seven assists and seven rebounds for Cal, which also got eight points and seven boards from Jermaine Hall Jr. and seven points with eight rebounds from Babatunde Ajike.
The Vulcans return to PSAC play on Saturday when they travel to Shippensburg for a 3 p.m. game.