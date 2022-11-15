MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At this time of year, Tuesday football press conferences are normally a routine matter.
Ten of them have already come and gone, West Virginia has a losing record with nothing more to play for than the long-shot chance they would win two games as underdogs, at 2 p.m. Saturday against No. 17 Kansas State, and the following Saturday on the road in Stillwater against Oklahoma State.
But, it seems, this Saturday press conference was anything but tedious. It comes on the heels of West Virginia’s first Big 12 victory over Oklahoma.
But, alas, that celebration was cut short by the Sunday night firing/resignation (take your pick) of athletic director Shane Lyons, which certainly moved right past the Oklahoma victory on the interest meter.
Toss in the idea that Neal Brown is coaching in Nowhereland, his future as uncertain as Lyons’ right now.
WVU, through president Gordon Gee, has committed to Brown through the season’s end, but not beyond, leaving him swaying in the autumn wind, a heavy buyout commitment possibly keeping him employed for another year, but that may depend on where the athletic director search leads.
As stunning as that was, it probably didn’t push that interest meter past the No. 1 topic of the moment for, in football, there’s nothing like a good quarterback controversy and Brown has one on his hands.
J.T. Daniels, the quarterback who was supposed to lead WVU out of the woods when he transferred in from Georgia, was the people’s choice when the season started and he performed well, taking over the job.
But the last four games have been nothing like the first six, and last Saturday, with the WVU offense idling in neutral and the wind blowing and rain falling, WVU changed over to Garrett Greene.
Everywhere in football, where the starter is not a superstar, the backup becomes something of a folk hero with fans begging for change, and WVU is no different.
With WVU down 10-0, Greene was inserted and was ebullient and efficient in leading the Mountaineers to what turned out to be an exciting 23-20 walk-off victory on a Casey Legg field goal.
The town, the area, the state, was abuzz about the situation. Would Daniels be benched for Greene, who rushed for 119 yards and two TDs and threw for 138 and another touchdown, electrifying the crowd and electrocuting Oklahoma’s defense?
Not an easy situation for Brown, and he did nothing to settle it Tuesday.
One assumed when Brown named Greene (isn’t that a colorful image) the Offensive Player of the Game, that Greene would start.
“He gained 119 tough rushing yards,” Brown said, stressing that they were not easy yards out of the Pat White school of running the ball. There were hard tackles, but he kept bouncing up.
“I’m really happy for him. He was given a chance and he embraced his role,” Brown said.
“I probably won’t name one,” Brown said, walking a tightrope in a windstorm. “But I will say this, Garrett earned the opportunity to play more and we will get both ready.”
That creates an interesting dynamic between the two quarterbacks, one that he will have to negotiate through.
“They are both good people,” he said. “You try to be transparent, but it’s never easy. It’s different with quarterbacks. Every other position has multiple players playing except that one, but they knew that when they signed up.
“However it goes, they may not like it but they will move forward with it.”
And then he added another option, talking about how impressed he is with left-handed freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol.
“We’ll get Nicco more snaps, too, because he doesn’t have to redshirt,” Brown said, knowing that he can’t break Marchiol’s redshirt now. “I’m impressed with how much better he’s getting. We’ve been getting him some reps as well.”
Now that sounds like a man who expects to be coaching next year, despite Lyons’ departure.
Brown left no doubt that he has affection for Lyons and appreciates the opportunity he gave him when he hired him away from Troy.
“I’m hurting for Shane,” he said. “He’s a strong administrator and an even better guy. That’s important to note. People forget it’s not just titles, it’s people and families. He served this university and he served it well. I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to come here.”
Brown spoke of Lyons on Monday night, but refused to divulge the contents of the conversation.
When asked, he said he didn’t think the firing would have an effect on his football team.
“The good thing with players is, they stay in the moment. “That happened yesterday. When they are in their seat here (in the team meeting room) that will not be at the forefront of their minds.”
