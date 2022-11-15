Garrett Greene

Garrett Green produced 257 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Oklahoma. Will he start against Kansas State? WVU head coach Neal Brown isn’t saying who his quarterback will be.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At this time of year, Tuesday football press conferences are normally a routine matter.

Ten of them have already come and gone, West Virginia has a losing record with nothing more to play for than the long-shot chance they would win two games as underdogs, at 2 p.m. Saturday against No. 17 Kansas State, and the following Saturday on the road in Stillwater against Oklahoma State.

