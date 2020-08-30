Neal Brown’s first season as West Virginia’s head coach didn’t go as planned.
Brown inherited the most inexperienced West Virginia team in many years after former head coach Dana Holgorsen bolted for Houston following an 8-4 season in 2018. The Mountaineers had to rebuild without record-setting quarterback Will Grier and four of the top five wide receivers from Holgorsen’s final season.
The results were somewhat predictable as the Mountaineers stumbled to their first losing season since 2013, going 5-7. West Virginia started the season with a 3-1 run but a five-game losing streak in the middle of the season derailed the campaign.
Much of the blame could be placed on the offense, particularly the running game, which was among the least productive in the country.
This season promises to be better because of the large number of returning players – many of them are still underclassmen – who will go with some impact freshmen and transfers.
“I think the way the year is going to be structured, more young people will play than ever,” Brown said.
West Virginia returns 71% of its offensive production, but that group failed to score more than 24 points in each of the last seven games. The Mountaineers finished the season ranked 116th in the nation – and last in the Big 12 – in scoring at 20.6 per game and 119th in total yards per game (321.9).
Returning are two quarterbacks. Austin Kendall transferred from Oklahoma and completed 62% of his passes with 12 touchdowns but 10 interceptions. Jarret Doege started the final three games of last season and the Mountaineers won two of those, including one at TCU. The quarterback competition, with Doege having the inside track on the starter’s role, between these two in fall camp is one to keep an eye on.
Neither Doege nor Kendall needs to be Marc Bulger, Geno Smith or Will Grier, but they must be accurate with their passes because the receivers provide plenty of options.
Three of WVU’s top four pass catchers return, including leading receiver Sam James, who caught 69 passes. T.J. Simmons returns for his senior season after catching 35 passes.
Projected to start is Sean Ryan, who was slowed by injury a year ago. Louisville transfer Keion Wakefield could contribute, as could sophomore Winston Wright.
The ground game was a huge trouble spot. The Mountaineers ranked 128th out of 130 FBS teams in rushing yards per game (73.3).
Junior running back Leddie Brown is back and has impressed during camp.
The Mountaineers return three starters on the offensive line. Chase Behrndt started 10 games with six at right guard and four at center. Bethel Park product James Gmiter returns at right guard after starting 10 games last season. Junior Uzebu is projected to take over for first-team All-Big 12 tackle Colton McKivitz.
In late July, defensive coordinator Vic Koenning was let go after accusations of player mistreatment. This late into the offseason, West Virginia was not able to find a suitable replacement for a defensive coordinator. Defensive line coach Jordan Lesley is to control the front of the defense. Defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae will control the back half of the defense.
Jeff Casteel, who served as defensive coordinator during the Rich Rodriguez era, has moved from an analyst role to outside linebackers coach. The scheme will go through few changes.
“We want to be multiple. I think we have the personnel to be maybe more multiple than we were a year ago,” Brown said. “We have flexibility with guys that can play on the line of scrimmage and at linebacker. Coverage wise, we are going to have the ability at safety to be more involved in our coverage than we were a year ago.”
The Mountaineers have some serious potential on the defensive line. They will be led by nose tackle Darius Stills and younger brother end Dante Stills. Last season, Darius Stills accounted for 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. Dante Stills started only three games a year ago. He accounted for 26 total tackles, including team-highs of 14 for loss and eight sacks.
Darius Stills was recently named the Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Injuries decimated the linebacker positions last year. Dylan Tonkery and Josh Chandler return with multiple years of experience. Vandarius Cowan, an Alabama transfer, was limited to only 56 snaps last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He also returns.
Based on the solid play of Chandler, the veteran leadership of Tonkery, and the potential of Cowan, the linebacker group should be significantly improved.
Keith Washington and Hakeem Bailey locked down the cornerback spots last season, but both graduated, leaving two key voids in the secondary. One player who has impressed early in camp is freshman cornerback Daryl Porter Jr.
The Mountaineers’ offense will go only as far as the offensive line will take it. The running game must make major improvements. The defense, however, has the potential to be one of the best units in the Big 12, but it needs to find two cornerbacks.
“We’re still trying to figure out who we are going to play with and get our stuff installed and just get better,” Brown said.
“This camp is so much different than any camp I’ve ever been a part of so we’re just going week to week.”