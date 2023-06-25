MORGANTOWN – Obviously feeling it imperative to move quickly to keep the roster Bob Huggins put together before being fired last week, West Virginia University Saturday evening named assistant Josh Eilert, a man who has never been a head coach, as interim coach.

Athletic director Wren Baker clearly indicated this was a one-year hire, forced on him because the pool of candidates was thin due to the timing and WVU’s players needed an answer on who would coach the team before making their own decisions whether to stay or leave through the transfer portal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In