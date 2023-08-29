MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Your local oddsmaker – and they’re all local these days, no further away from you than your smart phone – says that West Virginia is a three-touchdown underdog to Penn State when they open the season before 106,000 fans at 7 p.m., Saturday in State College.

To be exact, the point spread is 20.5 points in the game that matches up a Nittany Lions team ranked No. 7 in the preseason national polls and a Mountaineer team ranked No. 14 and last in the Big 12 preseason poll.

