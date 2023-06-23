MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – I’ll admit it, if I had a say and a chance to name Bob Huggins’ successor to coach basketball at West Virginia, I’d pick John Wooden.

But seeing as he’s been dead for some time now he’s no more available than most of the active coaches today, most of whom are locked into big-time contracts as June heads into July, all those contracts with buyouts large enough to purchase a small Caribbean island and allow them to lay on the beach drinking pina coladas all day and not worry about whether this player is coming or going or having to stay up past midnight because ESPN says that’s a good time to put his game on.

