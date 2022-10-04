MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – All week, before flying to Austin to face Texas in what would turn into a disastrous Saturday night defeat, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown had stressed four points.

If his team were to win this road matchup against a talented football team that had played No. 1 Alabama down to the wire and that had two losses on its resume, each of which turned on a single play, those four areas of emphasis must be won, he told them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In