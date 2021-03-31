Andrew Wolf got an extra season in football the old fashioned way.
He was injured two years ago.
Wolf, the 6-1, 195-pound senior, tore fibers and ligaments in his ankle in the 2019 season, playing just three games.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Wolf planned to petition the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility because of the injury. He could do so because he played in only three games of the 2019 season, one under the maximum allowed by the NCAA to receive an extra season.
While W&J waited 16 months to play a game because of the virus, Wolf had to wait 553 days, about 18 months before taking the field again, this time against rival Waynesburg.
Wolf caught eight passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns in a 66-0 drubbing of the Yellow Jackets. His longest reception was a 38-yarder that went for a first-quarter touchdown. The 112 yards equaled his three-game total in 2019. He caught 12 passes, two for touchdowns, until he was forced to take medical leave.
After his eighth reception in the Waynesburg game, W&J head coach Mike Sirianni yanked Wolf and other first teamers out of the game with a 42-0 lead.
“It felt great being back out there,” said Wolf, who lives in Ashland, Ohio. “Sometimes, what you do in the dark comes into the light. I spent most of the time off hopping fences, getting kicked off fields, playing in my back yard. I spent most of the time with my parents so that was pretty nice. I felt pretty good about getting time with them. For the most part, I was just out there grinding.”
Wolf should see more playing time tonight when Washington & Jefferson opens its home season against Geneva. The Golden Tornado lost its opener 52-21 to Westminster.
Kickoff for the April Fool’s Day game is 7 p.m.
Each team has played just one game out of the five in the PAC schedule this spring. W&J has won the last 13 games against Geneva, a streak that runs back to 2007. W&J leads the series, 46-9-2.
“Offensively, they are a triple-option team,” Wolf said. “Defensively, they like to come at you, bring pressure, so we’ll have our hands full.”
Prior to the Waynesburg game, Wolf caught passes from then-quarterback Jacob Adams. Upon his return, Wolf catches passes from the new starter, Justin Heacock, a junior from New Concord, Ohio.
“There’s a difference in the way they throw the football,” said Wolf. They are different people with different personalities. Jacob lives pretty close to me so I got to meet up with him. He has a quarterback coach I work with. I worked with Justin during the quarantine. Not too much difference. Just two good players getting me the ball.”
In 2018, Wolf’s sophomore season, he was spectacular, catching 79 passes in 11 games for 1,339 yards and an incredible 21 touchdowns.
Those numbers are nice but when asked what Wolf expects against Geneva, he had a snap answer.
“A win,” he said.