Today’s “When Sports Were Played” is from May 9, 2009, when Washington & Jefferson’s baseball team, while on the brink of elimination, survived wind-blown home runs, a 24-run inning and two games to win the PAC tournament and secure its first berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Winning the Presidents’ Athletic Conference baseball championship is no longer something new to Washington & Jefferson College.
Even needing two victories on the final day of the PAC tournament is starting to become routine for the Presidents.
But there was something different about winning the 2009 championship. The Presidents won it again – their fourth title in six years – and, for the third time, needed to win twice to claim the title. They did it by defeating Thiel, 18-17, in the first game and 7-4 in the second Saturday at Ross Memorial Park.
This time, the championship comes with an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III tournament, Washington & Jefferson’s first appearance in school history.
“A lot of emotions,” said senior Rob Timo, who threw 22/3 scoreless innings in the second game to seal the championship. “A lot of hard work. I’m proud, because this is probably my last game here and getting the final out, it’s a great honor.”
On a windy day, Timo was one of just four pitchers – out of 13 – who did not allow a run. In the first game, the Tomcats (29-15) needed three pitchers just to get one out in the second inning. The Presidents (33-12) blitzed Thiel for 16 runs in the inning, nine coming before an out was recorded.
That explosion came after the Tomcats scored eight times in the top of the second. Thiel then notched six runs in the third inning. In total, 43 batters went to the plate in that nine-out stretch.
“It was a bad day to be a pitcher,” Timo said. “Any popup could be a home run.”
The offense almost overlooked the defense of W&J right fielder Neil Pascarella, who made several impressive catches, none more so than in the day’s opening inning, when he nearly went over the wall to snag a ball by Chad Ulogar. Pascarella hung on the wall with his feet off the ground for several seconds before regaining his footing.
“I was just as amazed as everyone else that I caught it,” Pascarella said. “You kind of get used to the wind here but there’s only been one or two other times when it’s been this windy.”
The opening game’s winning run came from Frank Quirin’s triple that scored Jim Pasquine in the sixth inning. Every President scored, eight starters scored at least twice and six drove in multiple runs. Andy Trettel drove in four and Aaron Klinec had three RBI. Despite giving up seven earned runs, Dan Vietmeier was the winning pitcher.
“It’s one of those things that’s contagious,” said W&J head coach Jeff Mountain. “I knew when I saw the weather and the high-wind warning, and knowing how both teams can swing the bat, that this stuff could happen.”
The deciding game, in comparison, proved to be quite the pitchers’ duel. Both starters pitched into the seventh inning – in the opener, neither starter got out of the second – but W&J’s bats proved better again. The Presidents smashed four more homers to provide all their offense.
Left-handed hitting Mark Thomchick hit two home runs to right field and drove in three runs. Both blasts came off lefty Josh Tedesco. Pasquine and Joe Bogdewiecz each hit a two-run homer.
“I just guessed right both times and got a pretty good hold of both,” said Thomchick.
Jordan Zivoder earned the win by pitching 6 1/3 innings before giving way to Timo, who allowed only two baserunners to get the save.
“We got great pitching in the second game,” Mountain said. “(Zivoder) is a young guy who’s come a long way and has gotten better and better.”
The Presidents last won the PAC tournament in 2007, losing the first game of the championship series before winning the second. In 2006, W&J defeated Thomas More twice to win the title.