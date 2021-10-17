NEW WILMINGTON – Ryan Gomes rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown and Vincent Giles scored two more as Westminster defeated Waynesburg 66-14 in the President’s Conference game Saturday.
Tylon Eilam caught 5 passes for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Titans. Cole Konieczka completed 9 of 16 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns as Westminster rolled up 287 total yards.
Josh Gibbons completed 11 of 23 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown for Waynesburg, but was intercepted 3 times. Nick Hall rushed 25 times for 57 yards, and Gibbons scored on a 1 yard run to give Waynesburg an early 7-3 lead.
Westminster visits Cameron Stadium Saturday in a PAC showdown with Washington & Jefferson.