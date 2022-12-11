The 2022-23 season has been a difficult one for the Waynesburg University women's basketball team. Heading into Saturday's Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) matchup against Geneva on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets had scored fewer than 54 points in all but one their first eight games.

However, everything seemed to click for the Jackets in their most recent game, as they pulled out a thrilling 89-87 victory over the Golden Tornadoes. Anika Dansby hit the winning shot with 44 seconds to play. No team scored after that.

