Second-seeded Waynesburg University won its first Presidents’ Athletic Conference Softball Championship Tournament title since 1993 with a 3-1 victory over top-seeded Westminster College Sunday afternoon in New Wilmington.
Westminster (31-6) hosted the double-elimination tournament Thursday and Sunday, May 5 and 8 in New Wilmington.
Sunday’s appearance in the tournament’s title round was the first for Waynesburg (27-9) since 2008. The Jackets were the first No. 2 seed to win the PAC title since Thomas More University in 2015.
As the winner of this year’s championship tournament title, Waynesburg secured the league’s automatic qualifying bid to the Division III Softball Championship. Forty-three conferences have been granted automatic qualification (Pool A) for this year’s championship.
Teams and regional site selections will be announced today. Regional round play is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, May 13-15. The Super Regionals will be played Friday-Saturday, May 20-21. The eight teams advancing from the Super Regionals will participate in the Division III Championship finals, slated for Thursday-Tuesday, May 26-31 at Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, Virginia.
Waynesburg broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the sixth. Ella Brookman doubled to right field, scoring Brin Hunnter. REghan Benschoter brought Brookman home with a double. Sydney Senay’s singled to center field scored Benschoter.
Sydney Wilson pitched seven strong innings, allowing one run, one walk and striking out six. She raised her record to18-4 in the circle.
Alexis Yates had two hits and an RBI for Westminster (31-6).