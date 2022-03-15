Aaron McKinney has been hired as head wrestling coach at Waynesburg University.
He comes to Waynesburg after building an exceptional resume that includes extensive experience as a high school competitor and coach, standout collegiate athlete and club instructor.
“I am very excited about the addition of Aaron McKinney to the Waynesburg University Athletic Department,” said Waynesburg director of athletics Adam Jack. “Coach McKinney’s success as a high school and club wrestling coach, along with his relationships in the local wrestling community and background as a Division I wrestler, will certainly open new doors for the Waynesburg University Wrestling Program.”
McKinney joins the Jackets after a successful four-year run as head coach at his high school alma mater, West Allegheny. Over that time, he has coached multiple PIAA state medalists, WPIAL champions and NCAA Division I wrestlers. Earlier this month, he helped guide junior Ty Watters to the 2022 PIAA Class 3A state championship at 145 pounds. Sophomore Shawn Taylor took fourth at 160 pounds, while junior Nico Taddy also qualified for Hershey at 152 pounds.
“It is tough walking away from a program like West Allegheny, a place I have called home for all my life, but I couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity that I have in front of me at Waynesburg,” McKinney said. “I think we have a great group of kids that can begin to build something special right away. I am excited to be in an environment of support and in a community with a lot of wrestling history.”
Speaking of state qualifiers from West Allegheny, McKinney accomplished the feat twice. He made it all the way to the gold medal match as a junior in 2010, before finishing as PIAA AAA runner-up at 145 pounds. He returned to Hershey as a senior. During his time with the Indians, McKinney was also a four-time section champion and a three-time WPIAL place winner (1st, 2nd, 4th).
During his time at West Allegheny, he was also an all-state football player and a standout on the baseball diamond. After graduating in 2011, McKinney attended Division I Lock Haven University, where he was a standout for the Bald Eagles. Not only did he win over 100 matches as a collegiate competitor, but he led the team in victories (26) as a senior in 2015-16. He eclipsed 30 wins in both his junior (34) and sophomore (31) campaigns.
After completing a degree in Health and Physical Education, McKinney not only took over the reins at West Allegheny, but opened his own business, True Valor Training. His professional resume includes being the head strength and conditioning coach at West Allegheny, an assistant football coach with the Indians. He’s worked with hundreds of individuals and athletes and helped them reach their individual fitness goals. As if all that wasn’t enough, McKinney has worked with some of the area’s top grapplers at Gladiators Wrestling Club.
McKinney has also served his country in the United States Army Reserves as a Military Police Officer. He currently resides in Pittsburgh with his wife, Haley.
“Coaching to me has always been about helping kids succeed through the avenue of wrestling, and I know I am getting the chance to do that on a larger platform at Waynesburg,” McKinney said. “College is a new territory for me, but I am looking forward to the challenges and I am excited to grow as a coach as we grow as a program.”