NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Muskingum quarterback Brody Hahn ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, leading the Muskies to a 31-20 season-opening victory over Waynesburg in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.
Muskingum took the lead for good in the third quarter and outscored Waynesburg 10-0 in the fourth quarter.
It was the fourth consecutive season-opening loss for Waynesburg.
The Yellow Jackets pulled into a 14-14 tie when Tyler Perone scored on a fourth-down one-yard sneak with 55 seconds left in the first half and then passed to Howard Metzger for a two-point conversion.
Hahn, however, put Muskingum on top for good with a 20-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Waynesburg closed to within 21-20 when Perone passed eight yards to Metzger for a touchdown but the Yellow Jackets missed a two-point conversion that would have given them the lead.
Hahn rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries, which included TD runs of 14 and three yards in the first half. He also threw a 12-yard TD pass to Kirkland Davis for the final score of the game.
perone completed 12 of 219 passes for 102 yards. He had two one-yard scoring runs.