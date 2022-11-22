GREENVILLE – When the Presidents Athletic Conference set its men’s basketball schedule, Waynesburg head coach Tim Fusina knew the first few weeks of the season would be challenging. After all, the Yellow Jackets open conference PAC play with four consecutive road games.
So far, the road hasn’t been kind of Waynesburg.
Ethan Barnes made 11 of 16 shots and scored 25 points, powering Thiel to a 75-47 home-court win over Waynesburg on Wednesday night.
The loss drops the Yellow Jackets’ record to 1-2 in the conference and 1-3 overall.
Thiel (1-2, 2-4) forged a 36-26 halftime lead by holding Waynesburg to 31 percent shooting. Barnes scored 13 of his points in the first half.
Thiel led by 16 points late in the first half before Waynesburg scored six straight before intermission. The Yellow Jackets then closed to within 49-42 midway through the second half but Thiel ended the game with a 26-5 run.
Ahmad Tejumola scored 15 points and Elijah Harden had 12 for Thiel.
Matt Popeck was the only Waynesburg player to score in double figures. He finished with 16 points. The Yellow Jackets shot 32 percent for the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.