WAYNESBURG – Nick Hall ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries as Waynesburg routed Bethany 31-7 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference football game Saturday.
After a scoreless first quarter, Waynesburg (2-6, 2-7) reeled off the game’s first 28 points en route to ending its losing streak at five games.
Hall scored on runs of 13 and 4 yards in the second quarter to give Waynesburg a 14-0 lead.
Trenton Kerns caught an 18-yard TD pass from Trevor Miller early in the third quarter, and Justin Flack added a 12-yard scoring run that made it 28-0.
After a touchdown by Bethany (1-7, 1-8) early in the fourth quarter, Waynesburg’s Keegan Rable closed the scoring with a 30-yard field goal.
Waynesburg’s defense held Bethany to 42 rushing yards on 24 attempts.