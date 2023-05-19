ANGOLA, Ind. – The Waynesburg University softball team was eliminated from the NCAA Division III tournament Friday with a 3-1 loss to Millikin.
The Yellow Jackets (29-10) went 0-2 in the double-elimination regional. Waynesburg was no-hit in a 7-0 loss to Trine in Thursday’s opening round.
Against Millikin (31-11), Waynesburg fell behind 3-0 before scoring the game’s final run. The Yellow Jackets’ Ella Brookman (Chartiers-Houston) hit a double and scored on a single by Bella Demark.
Waynesburg pitcher Sydney Wilson gave up five hits and three runs (two earned). She walked five and struck out one.
The Yellow Jackets were held to five hits, including two each by Brookman and Reghan Benschoter.
Waynesburg qualified for the Division III tournament by winning its second consecutive Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship.
