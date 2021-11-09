There is a saying in basketball that goes like this: defense travels.
That has nothing to do with taking too many steps between dribbles. What it means is that playing good defense, rebounding and hustling is something that can be done on any court and against any opponent. Those facets of the game can show up every night and help a team win, even when your shots don’t fall and scoring becomes a struggle.
At Waynesburg University, third-year Yellow Jackets men’s basketball coach Tim Fusina believes that his team, on most nights, will generate enough offense to win. The question will be if the Yellow Jackets can play defense with enough hustle, determination and effectiveness to make those offensive performances becomes victories.
“Our ability to defend and rebound will be key,” Fusina said. “If we defend and rebound, then we’ll be in every game. We’re skilled enough offensively, if we defend.
“We have to guard. If you looked at us last year, we guarded really well,” Fusina said. “We were competitive in all but one game and most games came down to one or two possessions.”
Playing in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference’s abbreviated season, Waynesburg had a 3-7 record. The Yellow Jackets finished third in the league in scoring defense but were last in offense at only 65.6 points per game.
Fusina, however, is confident that Waynesburg will be much better on the offensive end. One reason for his optimism is having senior swingman Matt Popeck fully healthy. Popeck, the former standout at Washington High School, was coming off a knee injury and eased into last season. Over his last three games, Popeck averaged 26 points and had a 39-point performance against defensive-minded Grove City.
“He’s been great. He’s one of our hardest workers,” Fusina said. “I think he’s back to where he once was. I think he’s the best scorer in the league. He plays hard all the time.”
Waynesburg also should get a scoring boost from junior guard Steven Eng, who missed all of last year because of an injury after transferring from Valley Forge. At his previous stop, Eng was a dynamic long-range shooter, having one three-game stretch in which he made 17 three-pointers.
“He’ll be someone who contributes,” Fusina confirmed.
Another addition is 6-5 graduate student Nijon Kirkman, a transfer from Allegheny. He averaged 5.3 rebounds per game in his last full season with the Gators.
Kirkman should help alleviate the loss of 6-10 Isaiah Alonzo, who averaged team highs of 19.3 points, and 10 rebounds per game last season. Alonzo transferred to a Division II school in Colorado for his senior year.
“We have guys who want to be here and will play hard,” Fusina said. “The intangibles the guys have outweigh what we lost.”
Waynesburg is still a young team. Its roster is heavy on sophomores, including 6-4 Jansen Knotts (10.9 ppg and 8.0 rpg), 6-3 Byrson Wilt (4.5 ppg and team-leader in assists), and 6-4 Jake Scheidt.
Junior guard Ryan Felberg (8.9 ppg) also returns and gives Waynesburg another long-range scoring threat.
Fusina also likes the potential of John Tastinger, a 6-4 freshman guard from North Carolina.
“One thing I like about this team is there’s not an ego in the group,” Fusina said. “They all want to be successful and turn this program around. They give good efforts every day and have good attitudes.
“I think we’re talented. We have size across the board. We have skilled guys. If the guys play hard and defend, then we have a chance …”
Waynesburg was picked to finish seventh in the PAC’s preseason poll, but Fusina believes that might be more a nod to where the Yellow Jackets finished last season than what this season could produce.
Waynesburg opens the season 7 p.m. tonight against Oberlin at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse. It is the only home game before conference play begins Nov. 27 at Saint Vincent.
“I think we can contend with the top teams in the league,” Fusina said. “I think we’ll be competitive every night, but we have to guard. Last year, we guarded really well, except for one game. We were competitive in every other game and they came down to one or two possessions.”