WAYNESBURG – Waynesburg’s modest two-game winning streak came unraveled in the second half Wednesday night against Chatham.
The Yellow Jackets built an 18-point halftime lead, then shot only 17 percent (5-for-30) in the second half and saw Chatham come roaring back for a 66-64 victory in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
The game wasn’t decided until Waynebsurg (2-4) missed a three-point shot as time expired.
The Yellow Jackets forged the big halftime lead on the strength of 20 points from Isaiah Alonzo and solid long-range shooting as Waynesburg made six of eight from behind the arc. Chatham held Alonzo to only three points in the second half and Waynesburg went 1-for-8 from distance.
Chatham (4-3) closed to within eight points with 13:45 to play, four points at the 5:49 mark and took a 63-61 lead on a layup by Brandon Lavernia with 2:54 left. Matt Popeck, who scored 17 points for Waynesburg, tied it with a basket but three Chatham free throws made it 66-63. The Jackets’ Ryan Felberg made one free throw with four seconds left, missed the second attempt and Waynesburg got the ball back on a Chatham turnover.
Waynesburg’s Jansen Knotts had 12 points and 11 rebounds.